Aaron Judge Climbs Yankees Multi-Homer Record Book

Aaron Judge has really started to make his marks on the Yankees record books in recent years, and on Monday night he passed a team legend in one of their more specific areas of high achievement.

Judge blasted two home runs against the Angels on Monday at Yankee Stadium, the 47th multi-homer game of his career. He officially passed Mickey Mantle for the second-most such games in franchise history, and is now behind only Babe Ruth with 68 (hat tip to Dan Martin of the New York Post for this information). Ruth has the most in major league history regardless of team with 72, by the way.

As for Judge, the three-time MVP is really heating up after a slow start by his standard. After hitting three home runs over his first 14 games, he now has three longballs in his last two. His OPS has spiked from .721 to .883 in that span. The six homers now have him tied with Yordan Alvarez and Gunnar Henderson for the American League lead.

Despite Judge's recent success, the Yankees as a team have not followed. After Judge and Ben Rice (1.253 OPS), the third-highest OPS in the regular lineup is Trent Grisham's paltry .698. Their starting pitching has been keeping them in games, as they're 5-3 with a 2.56 ERA. But if they want to rise above their competition in the AL East and across the league, they'll need more offensive punch outside of their future Hall of Fame right fielder. No one's asking them to challenge Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle in the record books, but can they get above the Mendoza line?