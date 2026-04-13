New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Florida Panthers and visiting New York Rangers' contest at 7 p.m. EST Monday night will be as filled with regret as any NHL game this year. It's a tale of two teams that have been badly disappointing in 2025-26.

Florida's back-to-back championships need no recounting to the most casual of National Hockey League fans. But those casuals who thought they would skip the Panthers' season and tune in for the playoffs will get to do no such thing. Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers never got on track during a season in which netminder Sergei Bobrovsky's age began to show. The Russian legend is only 27-23 this campaign. To make matters worse, the 38-38-4 Panthers have also gone 0-2 against this week's opposing Rangers.

The New York Rangers were equally confounding in 2025-26, a squad that was supposed to have its best days ahead of it before this season's crash to the cellar of the Metropolitan Division. Mike Sullivan is one of the world's most respected head coaches after triumphing with Team USA in Milano-Cortina, but he couldn't do much to assist an ailing club that won just four games in the first two months of 2026. Speculators must ask themselves if both teams will be feeling sorry in Sunrise on Monday.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+206)

Panthers +1.5 (-230)

Money line

Rangers -132

Panthers +122

Total

Over 6 (-111)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Betting Trends

The Rangers have beaten the Panthers three consecutive times.

New York holds a 19-18-2 record in road games this season.

Totals have gone over in four of Florida's last five games.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is out with an upper-body injury.

Centerman Matt Rempe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Florida Panthers

Centerman Carter Verhaeghe is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Centerman Sam Bennett is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is out with a finger injury.

Defenseman Seth Jones is out with a foot injury.

Centerman Evan Rodrigues is out with a finger injury.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is out with a finger injury.

Centerman Sam Reinhart is out with a foot injury.

Left winger Brad Marchand is out with a lower-body injury.

Centerman Aleksander Barkov is out with a knee injury.

Defenseman Uvis Balinskis is out with a foot injury.

Centerman Anton Lundell is out with fractured ribs.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola is out with an ankle injury.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Predictions and Picks

Florida's list of injuries is more than a clue to the Panthers' problems this year. It is simply staggering in the number of serious injury cases of premier skaters. You could put a pretty good NHL team together using only names from the Florida Panthers' grim injury lists this season … if they ever came back healthy. Forward Sam Bennett's uncertainty for Monday's tilt is yet another blow in the course of many.

New York is potentially the game's motivated team in addition to its healthy one. The Rangers are trying to finish the season as a winning team on the road after earning 19 wins away from Madison Square Garden thus far, a mark that weirdly contrasts with what Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News called New York's “historically bad” form at home as early as last autumn. But if the Rangers perform poorly on their schedule's final dates, they could slip to 19-20-2 on the season's away games instead.