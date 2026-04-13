New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. EST on Monday in a battle of the two National League teams with the best odds to win the World Series. The Mets have received those odds in spite of a brutal stretch of recent play that saw them drop a series to the Arizona Diamondbacks before being swept by the Athletics, pushing the losing streak to five games. Los Angeles has not struggled in the same way, earning a league-best 11-4 record so far.

If New York's turnaround is going to stem from its pitching, the team might have to wait for another game. Starter Drew Peterson is set to take the hill, carrying his 6.14 ERA and 1.84 WHIP with him. Both the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants put up five runs against the lefty, and now he has a date with the best offense in baseball. Unfortunately, a significant amount of run support is unlikely to come through here, as the Mets have scored two or fewer runs in four of their last five games. Peterson will need to pitch his best game of the season if New York is to make this a competitive ball game.

Aiming to close the door on any potential offensive revival for the Mets is Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski. A bullpen arm for nearly all of last season, Wrobleski made his first start of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering only a single run in five innings. The lefty received a boatload of run support in that game, largely thanks to the depth of the Los Angeles lineup. Even with shortstop Mookie Betts on the injured list and a relatively slow start from outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Dodgers have consistently received big hits from the bottom of their lineup. Outfielder Andy Pages is off to a scorching start, hitting .429, while third baseman Max Muncy has provided four home runs, only one behind Shohei Ohtani. With a lineup that deep and a solid pitcher on the mound, Los Angeles is set to roll with New York's best punch on Monday night.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-129)

Dodgers -1.5 (+145)

Money line

Mets +153

Dodgers -163

Totals

Over 9 (-101)

Under 9 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on April 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

Somehow, the Mets have failed to cover in five straight games

The under is 3-2 in New York's last five contests.

Los Angeles is only 3-6 ATS when playing at home.

The under is also 3-2 in the last five Dodgers games.

Mets vs Dodgers Injury Report

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell, SP - Out.

Brock Stewart, RP - Out.

Tommy Edman, 2B - Out.

Mookie Betts, SS - Out.

Enrique Hernandez, UTIL - Out.

Mets vs Dodgers Prediction and Pick