Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will play host to the Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m. EST on Monday. The Angels appear to be catching New York at the right time, as the Yankees are fresh off being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in their first matchup against an AL East opponent. Los Angeles will aim to utilize the momentum it gained from a series victory over the Cincinnati Reds to build a win streak in this one.

Doing so might be difficult with starter Yusei Kikuchi on the mound. The lefty is off to a horrendous start, posting a 6.75 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP over 14.2 total innings. However, the Yankees continue to struggle to hit left-handed pitching, with New York's lineup hitting a measly .113 to pair with an OPS of .207. The offensive outlook is not much more optimistic for the Angels, who struggle with any sort of depth throughout their lineup. Outfielders Jo Adell and Mike Trout and shortstop Zach Neto have been bright spots, but the rest of the crew has struggled to do much of anything in the batter's box. A date with a tough Yankees pitcher is unlikely to change that.

That aforementioned pitcher is Will Warren, New York's third arm in the rotation. Like every other pitcher in the Yankees' rotation, Warren has exceeded expectations, giving New York three quality outings that have resulted in a 3.07 ERA. If there is one area of concern, it is Warren's 7% chase rate, a number that indicates how much trouble he has had getting batters to swing at balls outside of the zone. Los Angeles chases at a slightly below average rate, so the righty might run up a high pitch count in the early innings. Even if he does, New York's bullpen has been outstanding, giving Warren a nice security blanket in case things go wrong for the fourth Yankees game in a row.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (-118)

Yankees -1.5 (+111)

Money line

Angels +165

Yankees -176

Totals

Over 9 (-110)

Under 9 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Angels are an even 5-5 ATS when they play on the road.

The over has been much more decisive, cashing in the last seven Angels games.

New York is 3-3 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 2-4 in New York's last six games.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Grayson Rodriguez, SP - Out.

Kirby Yates, RP - Out.

Ben Joyce, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Angels vs Yankees Prediction and Pick