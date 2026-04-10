Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Raptors are looking to get one step closer to clinching a playoff spot and the New York Knicks are trying to clinch the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off is on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Raptors are 45-35 and tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They have two games left in the regular season and are trying to clinch the fifth seed. Toronto just beat the Miami Heat at home 128-114. The Raptors scored 30 plus points for three quarters and led by 19 at the half. They lost in field goal percentage 56.0%-51.1% and in made 3-pointers 14-13, but won in made free throws 27-8. Toronto did well in points off of turnovers and led most of the game. Brandon Ingram led the way on offense with 38 points.

The Knicks are 52-28 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a one-game lead on the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. New York just beat the Boston Celtics at home 112-106. It was close for three quarters and the Knicks won the fourth quarter 31-23. New York won in field goal percentage 53.7%-45.2%, but lost in made 3-pointers 16-15 and in made free throws 14-11. The Knicks did well with points in the paint and Josh Hart led the way on offense with 26 points.

Spread

Raptors +6.5 (-101)

Knicks -6.5 (-106)

Money line

Raptors +216

Knicks -230

Total

OVER 220 (-106)

UNDER 220 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Raptors vs Knicks Betting Trends

Toronto is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games.

Toronto is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games against New York.

Toronto is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New York's last seven games.

New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of New York's last six games against Toronto.

Raptors vs Knicks Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F - Day-to-day

Chucky Hepburn, G - Day-to-day

New York Knicks

Tyler Kolek, G - Day-to-day

Raptors vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Toronto is currently 22nd in points, ninth in points allowed, and 11th in point differential. Ingram leads the team in points per game. The Raptors are 22-18 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Toronto has won three of their last four games and all of the victories were by double digits. The offense is trending up and the defense is playing solid as well. Those last few wins were against teams below them in the standings and the Knicks will be a good last test before the playoffs.

New York is currently 10th in points, fifth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Jalen Brunson leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Knicks are 29-9 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have won four games in a row and are playing well on both sides of the ball. New York leads the season series against the Raptors 4-0. All of those games were won by a minimum of 16 points.

Best Bet: Knicks -6.5 (-106)