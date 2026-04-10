Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami is still trying for its first win of 2026 on home grounds. Red Bull New York stands in the way this weekend when the visiting Red Bulls battle the Herons inside Nu Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Red Bull New York is guesting at a venue with a full name befitting Magic City: “Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park.” Though, as Carlton Gillespie points out at WLRN, the “Nu start” wasn't a perfect one, featuring a goal by Austin FC merely ”five minutes into the match” prior to the great Lionel Messi's equalizer a few moments later. Austin earned a 2-2 draw against Miami, which the Herons needed a comeback tally from Luis Suarez just to produce, the fourth draw for Miami in just five matches.

Red Bull supporters are glad Miami is off to a slow start this year. The problem is that there's clearly nothing the matter with Miami's top attacking line, just a few hiccups elsewhere in the Herons' formation. Can the Red Bulls defend, counter, and score enough to keep up with Messi on another big night in Florida? Sportsbooks favor Inter Miami at pricey money-line odds for a game that inspires balanced gambling action on soaring total-goals lines.

Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami Betting Trends

Red Bull has covered ATS in just four of the last five meetings.

Inter Miami's latest unbeaten streak has reached seven matches.

Four of the Herons' last five contests have ended in draws.

Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper remains out with a knee injury.

Defender Justin Che is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is questionable with an ankle injury.

Inter Miami

Defender Maximiliano Falcón is out with a knee injury.

Red Bull New York vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks

New York scored a much-needed 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati last Saturday, improving to 3-1-2 and a tie for fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference. The Red Bulls' offense looked fast, focused, and potentially explosive again in victory, although Cincinnati had a worse month of March than New York did.

Red Bull's midfield effort is threatening to expose the club's rookie back-liners while keeping the ball out of Julian Hall and Emil Forsberg's possession in any kind of range to strike. 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti is an inadequate choice to start matches at this time. Ghanaian midfielder Ronald Donkor is physically more mature at 21 years old, yet perhaps also not seasoned enough, given his yellow card against Cincy.