New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will encounter their first AL East opponent when they face the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. EST on Friday. Expectations were that these teams would end the season on opposite ends of the division's standings, and so far, that looks on the money, with the Yankees going 8-4 while the Rays are 5-7. A series victory would go a long way in solidifying New York's early hold on the division as the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays begin to show signs of picking up the pace after a slow start.

After using only four starters through the first 12 games, it appears that New York manager Aaron Boone has opted to bring in a fifth starter to give the rest of his staff a much-needed extra day of rest. Instead of Max Fried, starter Luis Gil will take the mound, aiming to build on a surprisingly strong 2025 campaign. Through 11 appearances last season, the righty posted a 3.32 ERA, but his 1.40 WHIP does raise some red flags about his control at the major league level. If the offense looks like it did in the series finale against the Athletics, a game in which Yankees hitters notched one single and struck out eight times, New York will almost fail to supply Gil with the run support he needs to grab his first win of 2026.

Despite a slow start to the season from star third baseman Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay has managed to put together a top-10 offense through 12 games. First basemen Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz have both been fantastic, and outfielder Chandler Simpson has been a nice surprise, earning a .391 batting average and five stolen bases. Pitching has held the group back, with the staff allowing the fifth-most earned runs and the fourth-most home runs in baseball. Friday's starter, Steven Matz, will look to begin to fix those issues against a New York lineup that is only hitting .161 and slugging an abysmal .286 against left-handed pitching.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Rays +1.5 (-133)

Money line

Yankees -143

Rays +133

Totals

Over 8.5 (-112)

Under 8.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

Even with a 9-3 ATS record, the Yankees are 1-3 ATS in their last four.

The under has hit in New York's last three games.

The Rays are 5-7 ATS this season.

The over has been great in Tampa Bay's games, going 9-3 overall.

Yankees vs Rays Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen, SP - Paternity Leave.

Ryan Pepiot, SP - Out.

Gavin Lux, 2B - Out.

Garrett Cleavinger, RP - Out.

Edwin Uceta, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction and Pick