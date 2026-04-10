Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets will try to continue to tank as they battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Nets are 20-60 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Brooklyn has the third-worst record in the league and if they drop their last two games, they can possibly move down another spot and help with their draft odds. They just lost to the Indiana Pacers at home 123-94. The Nets scored 14 points in the first quarter and were down 26 at the half. Brooklyn lost in field goal percentage, 52.0%-38.5%. The Nets also lost in made free throws 13-12 and 3-pointers made were tied at eight apiece. Brooklyn was badly outplayed on rebounds and points in the paint. E.J. Liddell led the way on offense with 26 points.

The Bucks are 31-49 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee could also tank the last two games and only drop one more spot for draft odds or they can finish strong and avoid 50 losses. They just lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road, 137-111. It was a close first quarter and the Pistons' offense slowly ran away with the game in the middle quarters. The Bucks lost in field goal percentage 57.1%-41.8% and in made free throws, 27-22, but won on made 3-pointers, 17-14. They did badly with points in the paint and lost in points off turnovers, 23-11. Ryan Rollins led the way on offense with 23 points.

Spread

Nets +9.5 (-105)

Bucks -9.5 (-111)

Money line

Nets +357

Bucks -470

Total

OVER 218.5 (-112)

UNDER 218.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Bucks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Brooklyn's last eight games.

Brooklyn is 3-13 SU in its last 16 games.

Brooklyn is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games against Milwaukee.

The total has gone OVER in four of Milwaukee's last five games.

Milwaukee is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Milwaukee's last five games against Brooklyn.

Nets vs Bucks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore, G - Day-to-day

Josh Minott, F - Day-to-day

Terance Mann, G - Day-to-day

Ziaire Williams, F - Day-to-day

Noah Clowney, F - Day-to-day

Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Trent Jr., G - Out

Bobby Portis, F - Out

Kevin Porter Jr., G - Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F - Out

Nets vs Bucks Predictions and Picks

Brooklyn is currently 30th in points, 16th in points allowed, and 28th in point differential. Nic Claxton leads the team in field goal percentage. The Nets are 8-31 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games. Brooklyn has lost three of their last five games, with the losses being extreme blowouts and the wins being close games. They lead the season series over the Bucks 2-1 and just beat them a few days ago 96-90.

Milwaukee is currently 29th in points, 20th in points allowed, and 25th in point differential. Rollins leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Bucks are 18-22 at home and 2-8 in their last 10 games. Milwaukee has lost four of their last five games and most of those defeats were ugly ones. The offense has been inconsistent and the defense is trending down.

Best Bet: Under