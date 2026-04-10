Athletics vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Athletics will continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. EST on Friday. The A's surprised everyone by taking two out of three contests from the New York Yankees, earning their second straight series victory. Things are not nearly as rosy in Queens, as the Arizona Diamondbacks just delivered back-to-back blowouts against the Mets, dropping New York's record to 7-6.

After optioning starter Luis Morales to Triple-A Las Vegas, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay will entrust JT Ginn with the start on Friday. The young righty has appeared in three games this season as a reliever, but started 16 contests in 2025, posting a 5.05 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP in the process. Ginn's relief appearances this year have not been great, either, as his last trip to the mound saw the Houston Astros knock in two runs in 1 1/3 innings against him. If there is any matchup that could help the Mets break their ice-cold play at the plate, it is this one.

That aforementioned cold streak has resulted in a couple of ugly outings for New York's hitters. The Mets notched eight hits in each of their last two games, but their inability to come through with runners in scoring position has led to a combined three runs in those contests. However, with starter Clay Holmes on the mound, New York might only need a handful of scores to secure a win. Holmes has been the best arm on the staff so far, posting a 1.42 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP over 12 2/3 innings of action. Even without the ability to blow pitches past opposing hitters, Holmes has managed to induce an incredible amount of soft contact, keeping his pitch count low and his defense busy. A swing-happy Athletics offense should be his stiffest test of the year, but one that proves to be manageable.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-149)

Mets -1.5 (+137)

Money line

Athletics +135

Mets -147

Totals

Over 8.5 (-104)

Under 8.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Mets Betting Trends

The Athletics have covered in three of their last four games.

The under has a solid 8-4 record through the Athletics' games so far.

New York has failed to cover in three straight games.

The over is 5-0-2 in New York's last seven contests.

Athletics vs Mets Injury Reports

Athletics

Gunnar Hoglund, SP - Out.

Brent Rooker, OF/DH - Questionable.

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B/DH - Questionable.

Athletics vs Mets Prediction and Pick