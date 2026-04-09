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Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to play a spoiler role on the New York Islanders playoff chances. The puck drops on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. EST. The Maple…

Michael Garaventa
ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Calum Ritchie #64 of the New York Islanders skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on April 03, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to play a spoiler role on the New York Islanders playoff chances. The puck drops on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. EST.

The Maple Leafs are 32-32-14 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They can still try to finish the season with a winning record and have just lost three games in a row. Toronto just lost to the Washington Capitals at home 4-0. The Maple Leafs gave up goals in every period and were outhit 16-13, but did outshoot the Caps 21-20 and won in face-offs 38-20. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. A lot of the Maple Leafs good scoring chances were blocked.

The Islanders are 42-31-5 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are three points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games left to play. New York just lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road, 4-3. It was a back-and-forth game, and both teams scored in every period. The Islanders blew two one-goal leads twice and gave up three straight goals. New York was outshot 40-16, but won in hits 23-21 and face-offs 30-27. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops.

Spread

  • Maple Leafs +1.5 (-114)
  • Islanders -1.5 (+103) 

Money line

  • Maple Leafs +225
  • Islanders -245

Total

  • OVER 6.5 (+103)
  • UNDER 6.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on April 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Betting Trends

  • Toronto is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
  • Toronto is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against the NY Islanders.
  • Toronto is 3-10 SU in its last 13 games on the road.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Islanders' last five games.
  • NY Islanders are 1-4 SU in their last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games against Toronto.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Injury Reports

Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Brandon Carlo, D - Out
  • Anthony Stolarz, G - Out
  • Dakota Joshua, C - Out
  • Auston Matthews, C - Out
  • Christopher Tanev, D - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

  • Tony DeAngelo, D - Day-to-day
  • Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve
  • Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
  • Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
  • Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Toronto is 16th in scoring, 29th in goals against, 15th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. William Nylander leads the team in assists and points. The Maple Leafs are 14-19-6 on the road and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. During the losing streak, the defense has been trending down and given up four goals or more. The offense has been inconsistent, but they recently scored six goals against the Los Angeles Kings.

New York is 24th in scoring, fifth in goals against, 30th on the power play, and ninth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 21-14-2 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. They have lost four games in a row and the defense has given up four goals or more in all of those defeats. The scoring has been consistent and two of the losses were close ones, but this team is falling apart at the worst time. They will need to win these last four games to have a chance at the postseason.

Best Bet: Islanders -1.5

New York can't afford to lose anymore and especially against a team that is already eliminated from the playoff race. The goals will be there for the Islanders and hopefully, the defense can tighten things up as well.

New York IslandersToronto Maple Leafs
Michael GaraventaWriter
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