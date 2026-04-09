Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

It is said that sportsbooks take the real fun out of sports. That's a laugh, considering that NBA bettors and fantasy sharks will be the folks having fun when Brooklyn hosts Indiana at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.

There isn't much interest in the Nets-Pacers tipoff from a purist fan's point of view. The Indiana Pacers are winding down a horribly disappointing season that's been marred by severe injury woes, a sharp contrast to last year's playoff glory. Brooklyn, sharing the East's coveted bottom-three cellar with Indiana, headed into the 2026 NBA Draft, lost whatever was left of its potency on offense when Michael Porter Jr. went down. Brooklyn has won just 11 times at Barclays Center, but Indiana has a pitiful seven road wins.

Sportsbook users might see an opportunity where the general audience feels bored. It becomes easier to get a feel for individual player-proposition odds when the result of an NBA game means little to the teams at hand, and the contest essentially becomes trash-time from the first quarter onward. Like previewing two clinched teams in a group stage, you know that the rookies will play all day.

Spread

Nets +3.5 (-102)

Pacers-3,5 (-108)

Money line

Nets +151

Pacers -165

Total

Over 223.5 (-107)

Under 223.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Betting Trends

Six of the last seven Nets-Pacers games were decided by single digits.

Feb. 11's meeting snapped a five-game under-total streak in the matchup.

The Pacers have gone a surprising 2-2 on the road since March 21.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Guard Terance Mann is out with an Achilles injury.

Center Nicolas Claxton is out with a finger injury.

Forward Ziaire Williams is out with a foot injury.

Forward Noah Clowney is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Michael Porter Jr is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Forward Danny Wolf is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Center Day'Ron Sharpe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Guard Egor Demin is out for the season with a foot injury.

Indiana Pacers

Forward Kobe Brown is questionable with a back injury.

Guard Ben Sheppard is out with a hip injury.

Forward Pascal Siakam is out with an ankle injury.

Point guard TJ McConnell is out with a hamstring injury.

Forward Aaron Nesmith is out with a neck injury.

Point guard Andrew Nembhard is out with a back injury.

Center Ivica Zubac is out for the season with injured ribs.

Guard Johnny Furphy is out for the season with a knee injury.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predictions and Picks

It's important to look at recent Nets-Pacers games for player performances and matchup clues. Take care to discard the sections of box scores listing too many cagers who've gotten hurt since the battered squads last met. For instance, Egor Demin and Terance Mann factored heavily into the Nets' 115-110 victory over the Pacers in February. Each man is now injured and absent from the Nets' lineup.

It's up to greenhorns like Nolan Traore to lead Brooklyn's offense, although for his part, the 19-year-old Frenchman is scoring points and helping the Nets win their token share of games down the stretch. Traore led the Nets with 23 points in Sunday's 121-115 win over the Washington Wizards. But with his prop odds headed up in line and price, other “props” may make better bets. Nets Roundtable's Matt Feldman thinks Traore won't remain a starter due to the “freshman guards” in 2026's draft class.