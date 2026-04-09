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Athletics vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Athletics have played their way into a rubber match with the New York Yankees, giving them the chance to deal New York its first series defeat when the two…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)
Caean Couto/Getty Images

The Athletics have played their way into a rubber match with the New York Yankees, giving them the chance to deal New York its first series defeat when the two teams meet at 1:35 p.m. EST on Thursday. Despite universally low expectations, the Athletics have remained competitive in nearly all of their games, even capturing a three-game set against the Houston Astros. The Yankees, who have an American League-leading 8-3 record, will look to avoid falling prey to the same fate on their home field here.

Somehow, the Athletics have managed to keep New York's bats at bay, even with one of the weakest overall pitching staffs in baseball. Thursday's starter, Jeffrey Springs, is a noted weak link in the rotation, but he has not looked it through two starts, pushing through a combined 11 1/3 innings while allowing only three runs. Another good outing, this time against one of the best lineups in MLB, would give an air of authenticity to Springs' hot start, helping change the perception surrounding it from a hot streak to one of a career revival. 

Opposing Springs is one of New York's offseason acquisitions, starter Ryan Weathers. The youngster has struggled with his control through two starts, walking three batters over 4 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Miami Marlins. However, the Athletics have struggled with their chase rate as a team while whiffing at a rate 5.9% higher than the rest of MLB. This is an excellent opportunity for Weathers to complete five or six innings of work while consistently getting ahead early in counts, ideally while the lineup takes advantage of a good matchup to give him plenty of run support.

Spread

  • Athletics +1.5 (-111)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+104)

Money line

  • Athletics +192
  • Yankees -209

Totals

  • Over 8 (-111)
  • Under 8 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Athletics have broken .500 ATS, earning a 6-5 record.
  • The under is 7-4 in Athletics' games.
  • Wednesday's game marked New York's second loss ATS, bringing its record to 9-2.
  • The under has cashed in the Yankees' last two games.

Athletics vs Yankees Injury Reports

Athletics

  • Gunnar Hoglund, SP - Out.

New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.
  • Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.
  • Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Athletics vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

The first two games of this series have been relatively low-scoring affairs, but this game will break that mold. New York's lineup of heavy hitters is a horrible matchup for the soft-tossing Springs, who will need to limit his pitch count while locating perfectly to keep the Yankees in hand while protecting one of the worst bullpens in MLB. Weathers has been New York's most hittable starter so far, and his difficulty finding the zone should continue against an Athletics lineup that contains plenty of dangerous bats. The over should cash after the Yankees do the heavy lifting while the Athletics contribute a handful of runs.

AthleticsNew York Yankees
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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