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Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

A pitching rematch from the World Baseball Classic championship game takes center stage on Thursday night, as the Mets look to take the rubber match and series win against the…

Laura Bernheim
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on April 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A pitching rematch from the World Baseball Classic championship game takes center stage on Thursday night, as the Mets look to take the rubber match and series win against the Diamondbacks. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. EST at Citi Field, with the national broadcast airing on MLB Network and streaming on MLB.TV and SportsNet New York.

New York (7-5) saw its four-game winning streak snapped in a 7-2 loss to Arizona on Wednesday night. Starter David Peterson surrendered five runs over five innings, forcing long reliever Sean Manaea to cover the remainder of the game. Despite the loss, the Mets trail Atlanta by just a half-game for the NL East lead, fueled by a team-leading three home runs from Francisco Alvarez and a .333 average from Luis Robert Jr.

The Mets turn to right-hander Nolan McLean (1-0, 2.61 ERA), who has struck out 12 batters in his first 10.1 innings, maintaining a stellar 0.87 WHIP.

Arizona (6-6) broke out for seven runs on Wednesday, a welcome sight for a Diamondbacks lineup that had scored just 14 runs over its previous six games. Corbin Carroll smacked a two-run double and has been a driving force for Arizona, batting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBIs to lead the team in all three categories.

The Diamondbacks send veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who has allowed just eight hits over 12 scoreless innings with an elite 0.92 WHIP. He faced McLean in last month's WBC finals, where he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Team Venezuela against Team USA.

Spread

  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-155)
  • Mets -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

  • Diamondbacks +145
  • Mets -157

Total

  • Over 7 (-111)
  • Under 7 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Diamondbacks are 4-1 against the spread on the road.
  • The total has gone over in four of the Mets' past six matchups.
  • The Diamondbacks have lost seven of their last eight road games.
  • The Mets are 2-3 against the spread when playing at home.
  • The Diamondbacks have won five of the last seven matchups with the Mets in New York.
  • The under has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Injury Reports

Diamondbacks

  • Carlos Santana, 1B — 10-day IL (groin).
  • Merrill Kelly, SP — 15-day IL (back).
  • Jordan Lawlar, SS — 60-day IL (wrist).

Mets

  • Juan Soto, RF — 10-day IL (calf).
  • A.J. Minter, RP — 15-day IL (lat).
  • Justin Hagenman, RP — 60-day IL (ribs).
  • Dedniel Nunez, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Reed Garrett, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Diamondbacks vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"This matchup leans toward New York's ability to control the game behind McLean's quality pitching (good career numbers at Citi Field) and a Mets offense that has been far more efficient offensively relative to the Diamondbacks in 2026. Arizona starting pitcher Rodriguez opened the season well, but the Diamondbacks limited offensive ceiling and road struggles tilt this matchup in the Mets direction." — Hans Geevers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Mets money line

While the pitching matchup is relatively even, the Mets boast a better team on-base percentage (.324 compared to Arizona's .284) and have been consistently putting runners on base to support their pitching staff. By using Manaea to cover the final four innings, the Mets' high-leverage relievers are fully rested for the finale. Rodriguez carries a bloated 6.23 career ERA against the Mets in four starts, so we'll back New York to string together enough quality at-bats to secure the series victory at home.

Arizona DiamondbacksNew York Mets
Laura BernheimWriter
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