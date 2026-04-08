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New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds, Spread, and Total

It’s too late to save the season, but not too late for NYC to enjoy. The New York Rangers carry a surprising streak of five wins in six contests into…

Kurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: J.T. Miller #8 of the New York Rangers competes with Josh Doan #91 of the Buffalo Sabres for the puck during the first period at Madison Square Garden on January 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's too late to save the season, but not too late for NYC to enjoy. The New York Rangers carry a surprising streak of five wins in six contests into Wednesday's 7 p.m. EST faceoff with the Buffalo Sabres at MSG.

What's gotten into coach Mike Sullivan's team down the home stretch? The 33-36-9 Rangers aren't just winning but winning convincingly, notching more than one blowout victory since the final weekend of March. New York, led by resurgent defenseman Adam Fox and young guns like sniper Will Cuylle, outscored its foes 25-5 in lopsided wins over Chicago, Florida, New Jersey, Detroit, and Washington.

There's a shared narrative to the Blackhawks, Panthers, Devils, Red Wings, and Capitals' seasons, of course, and it's that all of those teams are either eliminated from the NHL playoff race or faring badly in it with half a dozen games to play. The Buffalo Sabres are a different animal, a contender that comes to town having clinched a watershed playoff bid. Buffalo (47-23-8) walloped Tampa Bay 4-2 on Monday.

Spread

  • Rangers +1.5 (-190)
  • Sabres -1.5 (+171)

Money line

  • Rangers +129
  • Sabres -141

Total

  • Over 6.5 (+107)
  • Under 6.5 (-119)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The teams have traded alternating wins in the series since 2022-23.
  • The New York Rangers are 5-1 in their previous six games.
  • Buffalo has lost its last three games on the road.

New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres Injury Reports

New York Rangers

  • Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is out with an upper-body injury.
  • Center Matt Rempe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Buffalo Sabres

  • Center Noah Ostlund is questionable with an upper-body injury.
  • Right winger Justin Danforth is out with a broken kneecap.
  • Center Sam Carrick is out for the season with an arm injury.
  • Center Jiri Kulich is out for the season with a blood clot.

New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres Predictions and Picks

Tage Thompson is the forgotten star of Team USA, the forward who scored a golden goal at the  IIHF Worlds that got the Stars & Stripes its favorable draw at the Olympics. Thompson's form with the Buffalo Sabres has turned frigid over the past week, however. Thompson hasn't made the score sheet in three straight contests, playing a limited role in the Sabres' victory over the Lightning after falling to solve Washington's goalie Logan Thompson on any of five shots in a 6-2 Capitals win from Saturday.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic writes that the Rangers' hot streak is special due to its personal milestones, like Gabe Perreault's “first career hat trick” in a 4-1 triumph over Detroit, followed by Cuylle's first three-goal game in the bout with Washington. The Caps fell by a tremendous final score of 8-1 at New York's hands last weekend.

Buffalo may have clinched a postseason trip, but the Sabres don't yet own that No. 1 divisional seed that they're after. Expect a one-goal game in which the Rangers are reasonably solid at any (+1.5) puck line.

Buffalo SabresNew York Rangers
Kurt BoyerWriter
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