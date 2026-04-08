Athletics vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Athletics will look to even up their series against the New York Yankees when the two clubs show down at 7:05 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Yankees are the latest in a stretch of brutal matchups for the Athletics, as this visit to the Big Apple comes after a series against the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, and Houston Astros. New York has had a softer run, utilizing it to earn an American League-leading 8-2 record.

Starting pitching was always going to be an issue for the Athletics, but most expected today's starter, Luis Severino, to be one of the bright spots. His 6.48 ERA and 1.80 WHIP through two outings indicate that he has been anything but. Severino's advanced stats of a 60% hard hit percentage combined with a 21% walk percentage show that he has struggled massively with his control, often missing the zone entirely or leaving pitches on a platter for opposing hitters. New York's lineup is filled with batters who can take advantage of both statistics against their former teammate, so the Athletics' bullpen might have to get up and moving around early in the game here.

Many expected the Yankees' rotation to struggle at the start of the year without Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, but guys like Will Warren, who will take the bump on Wednesday, have done an excellent job picking up the slack. The righty was last seen cooling off what was a scorching Miami Marlins lineup, holding the Fish to two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings of action. That effort earned Warren a win, a victory that was certainly helped by the eight runs of offense New York produced. The bats have plated five or more runs in six straight games, a streak that is likely to continue against Severino.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-111)

Yankees -1.5 (+101)

Money line

Athletics +180

Yankees -192

Totals

Over 8.5 (-104)

Under 8.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Yankees Betting Trends

Despite a 3-7 overall record, the Athletics are 5-5 ATS.

The under is 6-4 in the Athletics' games so far.

New York's 8-2 record has been supplemented by a 9-1 record ATS.

The under is 5-4-1 in New York's games.

Athletics vs Yankees Injury Reports

Athletics

Gunnar Hoglund, SP - Out.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Athletics vs Yankees Prediction and Pick