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Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to avenge their extra-innings loss to the New York Mets when they play for a second straight time at 4:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Game…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Ronny Mauricio #0 of the New York Mets follows through on his tenth inning pinch hit game winning single against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to avenge their extra-innings loss to the New York Mets when they play for a second straight time at 4:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Game 1 came down to the wire, with the Mets calling upon the recently promoted Ronny Mauricio for a walk-off pinch-hit double to extend their win streak to four. If that contest was any indication, fans should be in for another good one here.

Unfortunately, Arizona will not be able to send another pitcher of Zac Gallen's caliber to the mound on Wednesday. Instead, starter Ryne Nelson is set to take the hill for his third appearance of 2026. The righty's performances in his first two outings were forgettable, resulting in a 5.79 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. With those numbers, the lineup will likely have to come through with quite a bit of run support, a daunting prospect considering that the Diamondbacks are hitting .211 as a team through their first 11 games. 

Even with an ice-cold Arizona lineup coming to the plate, Mets starter David Peterson will have his hands full. His last appearance against the similarly frigid San Francisco Giants saw Peterson allow five runs over 4 1/3 innings, reviving a lineup that had previously looked completely lifeless. It does not help that the Diamondbacks seem to have settled in nicely against left-handed pitching, hitting .247 against southpaws with a .709 OPS. New York's lineup played well without star left fielder Juan Soto, and it will probably have to do so once again if the Mets are to extend their win streak and seal a series victory here.

Spread

  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-173)
  • Mets -1.5 (+159)

Money line

  • Diamondbacks +122             )
  • Mets -130

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-109)
  • Under 7.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Arizona has been excellent ATS, going 8-3.
  • The over is 6-4-1 in Arizona's games.
  • The Mets have managed to cover in three of their last four games.
  • Somehow, the over is 3-0-2 in New York's last five contests.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Merrill Kelly, SP - Out.
  • AJ Puk, RP - Out.
  • Justin Martinez, RP - Out.
  • Carlos Santana, 1B - Out.
  • Pavin Smith, 1B - Out.
  • Jordan Lawlar, OF - Out.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF - Out.

New York Mets

  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction and Pick

The Diamondbacks are down three regular starters, and the Mets are without their best hitter, but the over still looks like a good play here. Nelson has struggled massively with his control so far, opening the door for one of the worst bullpens in the MLB to take on a significant workload. Peterson's outlook is not great either, as a matchup with a team that has already shown a knack for hitting lefties can only be defined as unideal. There should be plenty of runs scored on Wednesday en route to the over cashing easily.

Arizona DiamondbacksNew York Mets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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