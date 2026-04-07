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Mets To Retire Carlos Beltran’s No. 15 In September

Mets legend Carlos Beltran will enter the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. Not long after that, he is set to receive another honor. On September 19th, the Mets will…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 12: National League All-Star Carlos Beltran #15 of the New York Mets hits an infield single in the fourth inning of the 82nd MLB All-Star Game at Chase Field on July 12, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mets legend Carlos Beltran will enter the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. Not long after that, he is set to receive another honor. On September 19th, the Mets will retire the number 15 in honor of Beltran, ensuring no Mets player will ever wear it again.

The ceremony will take place on the field before that day's 4:10 game vs the Phillies.

“Carlos Beltrán was one of the greatest offensive players in team history, combining power and speed with elite defense,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer, and excited to honor him and his family as he joins Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza among players wearing a Mets hat in Cooperstown and whose numbers hang from the rafters.”

Beltran becomes the 12th Met to have his number retired, joining the likes of David Wright, Gil Hodges, Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Willie Mays, Mike Piazza, Jerry Koosman, Casey Stengel, Tom Seaver, and Jackie Robinson.

Carlos spent 7 seasons with the Mets from 2005 to 2011. They were arguably his best seasons, making 6 All-Star teams, winning 3 Gold Gloves, while hitting .280/.369/.500/.869 with 149 HRs. He spent his first 7 seasons with the Royals and also played for the Astros, Yankees, Cardinals, Rangers, and Giants.

In 20 total seasons, he finished with 2.725 hits, 435 HRs, and 300 steals. Beltran was elected into the Hall of Fame in the most recent class alongside Andruw Jones.

Tyrone Taylor currently wears the number 15 and will need to pick a new number.

Carlos BeltranNew York Mets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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