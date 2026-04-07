Knicks Edge Hawks For Big Win In NBA Playoff Race

The New York Knicks picked a great time to come up with one of their most clutch wins of the season.

As they fight to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks managed to pull out a 108-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena. The Cavs also won Tuesday, which put added pressure on the Knicks to maintain their one-game lead for that third spot.

Jalen Brunson led the way offensively for New York with 30 points, while OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 and 21, respectively. Atlanta took a 57-53 lead into halftime, then New York stormed ahead in the third quarter, on the back of Towns exploding for 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting in Q3 alone.

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Despite that, the game ultimately came down to the final minutes. Tied 102-102 with just 30 seconds left, Brunson drained a 19-foot step-back jumper to put his team up by two. The Hawks' Jalen Johnson couldn't answer, missing a short floater on the ensuing possession, then Towns pulled down the rebound, which forced the Hawks to foul for the rest of the closing seconds. A C.J. McCollum 3-pointer made it a one-point game with two seconds left, but Brunson made both his free throws off the follow-up fouls to seal the win.

Brunson dominated the fourth quarter, with 17 of his 30 points on 60% shooting.

It was a playoff-type situation for the Knicks, who could use something of a tune-up ahead of the first round. They still need to hold off the Cavs over their final three games, or else they'll be looking at a rematch with the Hawks in the first round. Otherwise, they're projected to take on the Toronto Raptors.