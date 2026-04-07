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Juan Soto Placed on IL With Calf Strain, Will Miss 2-3 Weeks

The Mets will be without their Star Leftfielder for a couple more weeks. Juan Soto suffered a calf strain last Friday while running the bases. Now, a few days later,…

Dylan MacKinnon
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on April 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Mets will be without their Star Leftfielder for a couple more weeks. Juan Soto suffered a calf strain last Friday while running the bases. Now, a few days later, the Mets placed him on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4th. They expect him to miss 2-3 weeks.

Soto strained his calf while trying to go from 1st to 3rd in the 1st inning of Friday's game. He was later removed from the game. Soto was off to a hot start after a great first season with the Mets. In 8 games, Soto went 11-34 with a .928 OPS.

Soto has rarely been on the IL in his career. He played at least 150 games in all but 2 seasons in his career. One was the COVID season, where they played just 60 total games. The other was his rookie season. It is only the 2nd time he has been on the IL, with the first coming in 2021, when he missed 2 weeks with a left shoulder injury.

The Calf Strain seems mostly minor, and if he returns in 2 weeks, he could still keep his 150-game streak alive.

Jared Young played in left for the Mets on Saturday and Sunday. They were off on Monday, but return to action for a 3-game series vs the Diamonbacks on Tuesday. Young will likely get a bulk of the time in left, but they could also turn to Tyrone Taylor or Brett Baty.

Juan SotoNew York Mets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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