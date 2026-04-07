Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

Whatever occurs in Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff at Barclays Center will not lead headlines after the contest. The Milwaukee Bucks are visiting the Brooklyn Nets with one player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in full focus despite the Greek megastar not performing on the court.

Milwaukee has been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race at 31-47 on the season. But rather than peacefully tanking like the 19-59 Nets, the Bucks are embroiled in controversy over Antetokounmpo's injury status. Antetokounmpo was taken out of Milwaukee's lineup in mid-March after posting two consecutive 31-point performances against the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo is furious at the Bucks organization, which claims he's too injured to play, but which is trying to protect a trade commodity without respect for the athlete behind it. The 31-year-old forward wants to play with his brother and new teammate Alex Antetokounmpo before the pricier Giannis can be traded away. While the Bucks were beating the Memphis Grizzlies 131-115 last weekend, ESPN was reporting that Milwaukee is under investigation by the NBA for its “handling of the player-participation policy.”

Spread

Nets +2 (-100)

Bucks -2 (-111)

Money line

Nets +122

Bucks -130

Total

Over 221 (-104)

Under 221 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

Brooklyn has covered six spreads in the last seven meetings.

The Nets are 2-2 through four games of their home stand.

Milwaukee has lost seven of its last eight road games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Point guard Ben Saraf is questionable with a back injury.

Guard Terance Mann is out with an Achilles injury.

Center Nicolas Claxton is out with a hand injury.

Forward Ziaire Williams is out with a foot injury.

Forward Noah Clowney is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Michael Porter Jr is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Forward Danny Wolf is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Center Day'Ron Sharpe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Guard Egor Demin is out for the season with a foot injury.

Milwaukee Bucks

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out with a knee injury.

Guard Ryan Rollins is questionable with a hip injury.

Forward Gary Trent Jr is out with a hip injury.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is out with an Achilles injury.

Center Myles Turner is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Bobby Portis is out with a wrist injury.

Point guard Kevin Porter is out with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Brooklyn carries recent success versus Milwaukee into Tuesday's matchup. The Nets have beaten the Bucks in three out of four games, most recently the 127-82 thrashing of visiting Milwaukee last Dec. 14. Brooklyn's lineup has changed for the worse since then, the December contest's leading scorer, Egor Demin, and Michael Porter Jr. vanishing from the Nets' gameday squad with season-ending injuries. Milwaukee guard Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points to lead a lineup with no Antetokounmpos on it.

Nets fans have to watch a 2025-26 team that has tanked, but as of this week, they might not have to watch one that is actively tanking. Brooklyn probably can't hurt its 2026 NBA Draft profile with a token win or two as the season winds down, especially since the Western Conference's cellar is uniformly ahead of the Nets, Wizards, and Pacers in the cellar of the East. Brooklyn is coming off a 121-115 victory over Washington in which the Nets had a 36-point final frame, showing they were encouraged to win.