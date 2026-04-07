Athletics vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Athletics will head to the East Coast to kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, these teams have nearly…
The Athletics will head to the East Coast to kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, these teams have nearly opposite records, with the Athletics entering the series at 3-6 while New York cruises in with a 7-2 mark, the best record in the American League. Despite that discrepancy, this series has the potential to be a fun one, beginning with Tuesday night's contest.
Opening the door to a competitive matchup is starting pitcher Aaron Civale. It is a low bar, but Civale is one of the better arms on this Athletics team, opening the season with five innings of two-run ball against the Atlanta Braves. It might help that the Yankees have put together a significantly worse offense profile when playing at Yankee Stadium this year, experiencing a significant drop in batting average in their home stadium. Even with these positives, it is important to note that Civale is a soft-tossing control specialist, an archetype especially vulnerable to lapses in consistency. Without swing-and-miss stuff in his arsenal, Civale will have to be on his game for the entire outing to avoid awakening New York's bats in a hitter-friendly park.
The contrast between Civale and Yankees starter Cam Schlittler could not be more stark. Whereas Civale is a classic veteran arm who relies on savvy and location, Schlittler is a highly-touted up-and-comer, consistently pumping 97 mph fastballs to pair with a cutter and a sinker. Schlittler seldom tosses anything offspeed, instead using his power arm to dust hitters out of the batter's box. The Athletics strike out the fifth-most of any team in baseball, making this matchup a massively intimidating one, especially since Schlittler is yet to allow a run over 11.2 innings of work.
Spread
- Athletics +1.5 (-106)
- Yankees -1.5 (-104)
Money line
- Athletics +194
- Yankees -204
Totals
- Over 8.5 (-100)
- Under 8.5 (-111)
Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Athletics vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Athletics are 5-4 ATS this season.
- The under is 5-4 in the Athletics' contests so far.
- New York has been excellent ATS, earning an 8-1 record.
- However, the over has been less decisive, going 4-4-1 this year.
Athletics vs Yankees Injury Reports
Athletics
- Gunnar Hoglund, SP - Out.
New York Yankees
- Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.
- Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.
- Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.
Athletics vs Yankees Prediction and Pick
This is a wide money line for any baseball game, but it is more than warranted. Schlittler has been an absolute wrecking ball, dismantling the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners with ease. Now, a strikeout-heavy Athletics lineup presents a golden opportunity to continue a great start to the year. Backing Schlittler up is a bullpen that has looked lights-out, further improving the chances of a good pitching performance from New York. As a result, the best pick is the under. While it is possible that the Yankees explode offensively, they will have to stack the box score for this over to cash. Take the under and the Yankees to win.