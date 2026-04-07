Athletics vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Athletics will head to the East Coast to kick off a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, these teams have nearly opposite records, with the Athletics entering the series at 3-6 while New York cruises in with a 7-2 mark, the best record in the American League. Despite that discrepancy, this series has the potential to be a fun one, beginning with Tuesday night's contest.

Opening the door to a competitive matchup is starting pitcher Aaron Civale. It is a low bar, but Civale is one of the better arms on this Athletics team, opening the season with five innings of two-run ball against the Atlanta Braves. It might help that the Yankees have put together a significantly worse offense profile when playing at Yankee Stadium this year, experiencing a significant drop in batting average in their home stadium. Even with these positives, it is important to note that Civale is a soft-tossing control specialist, an archetype especially vulnerable to lapses in consistency. Without swing-and-miss stuff in his arsenal, Civale will have to be on his game for the entire outing to avoid awakening New York's bats in a hitter-friendly park.

The contrast between Civale and Yankees starter Cam Schlittler could not be more stark. Whereas Civale is a classic veteran arm who relies on savvy and location, Schlittler is a highly-touted up-and-comer, consistently pumping 97 mph fastballs to pair with a cutter and a sinker. Schlittler seldom tosses anything offspeed, instead using his power arm to dust hitters out of the batter's box. The Athletics strike out the fifth-most of any team in baseball, making this matchup a massively intimidating one, especially since Schlittler is yet to allow a run over 11.2 innings of work.

Spread

Athletics +1.5 (-106)

Yankees -1.5 (-104)

Money line

Athletics +194

Yankees -204

Totals

Over 8.5 (-100)

Under 8.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Athletics vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Athletics are 5-4 ATS this season.

The under is 5-4 in the Athletics' contests so far.

New York has been excellent ATS, earning an 8-1 record.

However, the over has been less decisive, going 4-4-1 this year.

Athletics vs Yankees Injury Reports

Athletics

Gunnar Hoglund, SP - Out.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Athletics vs Yankees Prediction and Pick