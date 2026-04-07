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Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks when the latter comes to town at 4:10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. While the Diamondbacks have perfectly fulfilled their…

Ezra Bernstein
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - APRIL 1: Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 1, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The New York Mets will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks when the latter comes to town at 4:10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. While the Diamondbacks have perfectly fulfilled their expectation of mediocrity thus far, the Mets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB through 10 games, going only 6-4 despite good matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants. A three-game set against Arizona is a good opportunity for New York to reestablish some confidence after a shaky start.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen will form one half of a duel between staff aces on Tuesday. After a rocky first appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran righty rebounded to post six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers, earning his first win of the season. Even though Gallen no longer possesses top-notch velocity, a four-pitch mix of a fastball, curveball, changeup, and slider combines to keep hitters off balance, inducing plenty of whiffs and lots of soft contact. New York's lineup is a minefield of good batters, so Gallen will need every bit of veteran savvy to replicate his most recent success. 

That minefield will be without its most dangerous player for the foreseeable future. Left fielder Juan Soto is on the injured list because of a calf strain, likely missing a couple of weeks at the minimum. Soto was hitting .355 with five RBIs, so his absence will be felt at the top of the lineup. That means starter Freddy Peralta will need to put together a good outing, one that looks more like his most recent outing instead of his season opener. After getting shelled by the Pittsburgh Pirates in New York's first game of the season, Peralta rebounded to hold the Cardinals to a single run in 5.1 innings, waving seven batters in the process. A similar performance at home is entirely possible against another middling National League opponent.

Spread

  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-163)
  • Mets -1.5 (+143)

Money line

  • Diamondbacks +141
  • Mets -151

Totals

  • Over 7 (-108)
  • Under 7 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Despite their 5-5 record, the Diamondbacks are 7-3 ATS this year.
  • The over is 6-4 in Arizona's games.
  • Somehow, the Mets are 6-4 ATS.
  • The under is 5-4-1 in New York's games.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Merrill Kelly, SP - Out.
  • AJ Puk, RP - Out.
  • Justin Martinez, RP - Out.
  • Carlos Santana, 1B - Questionable.
  • Pavin Smith, 1B - Out.
  • Jordan Lawlar, OF - Out.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF - Out.

New York Mets

  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Brett Baty, UTIL - Probable.
  • Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction and Pick

It is tempting to take a shot on the under, but both pitchers have shown flashes of inconsistency, so it is best to stay away. Instead, take the favored Mets to win their fourth game in a row behind a decent outing from Peralta while guys like third baseman Bo Bichette and shortstop Francisco Lindor pick up Soto's slack on offense.

Arizona DiamondbacksNew York Mets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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