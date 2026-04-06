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New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. EST on Monday in a hugely important game for the Eastern Conference Standings. New York is holding onto…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action against Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the game at Madison Square Garden on January 02, 2026 in New York City. The Atlanta Hawks won 111-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. EST on Monday in a hugely important game for the Eastern Conference Standings. New York is holding onto a slim lead for the third seed, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers by a single game with four contests remaining on the schedule. The Hawks have utilized a burning hot streak of play to push their way into the fifth seed, but only 2.5 games separate them from the eighth seed, making it important to close things out on a strong note.

Things get harder before they get easier for the Knicks. A date with the Boston Celtics, who have still not technically clinched the second seed, is up next, followed by contests against the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets. If New York is to have any chance at closing the gap between it and Boston, it will likely have to run the table while getting a little bit of help from whoever the Celtics play. It is not impossible, just extremely unlikely. For it to remain a feasible goal, the Knicks must start off their run with a win on Monday night.

It is hard to explain why there is not more excitement surrounding Atlanta. Head coach Quin Snyder's team has lost only twice since February 22nd, a span that includes victories over the Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, showing that the Hawks can reasonably hang around with any Eastern Conference opponent. The key to this turnaround has been the continued dominance of forward Jalen Johnson, who is nearly averaging a triple-double with 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. The development of guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker into a legitimate scoring threat has given Atlanta the most surprising one-two punch in the NBA, one that no team is eager to face in the playoffs.

Spread

  • Knicks +1.5 (-104)
  • Hawks -1.5 (-105)

Money line

  • Knicks +109
  • Hawks -114

Totals

  • Over 229 (-109)
  • Under 229 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • New York is only 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
  • The Knicks are 5-8 ATS as road underdogs.
  • The under is 4-1 in New York's last five.
  • Despite their winning ways, the Hawks have only covered in three of their last five games.
  • Atlanta is 13-12 as a home favorite.
  • The under is 3-2 in Atlanta's last five contests.

Knicks vs Hawks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • No injuries of note.

Atlanta Hawks

  • Jock Landale, C - Out.

Knicks vs Hawks Prediction and Pick

The stage is set for the Knicks to have a disappointing game. A huge matchup with Boston could command some attention that should go to the Hawks, and playing on the road has been a notoriously bad situation for New York. Additionally, the Knicks have quietly struggled to find their groove against teams that are playing genuinely good basketball, with their last win against an opponent above .500 coming on March 6, a full month before this game. Take the Hawks to cover on their home floor.

Atlanta HawksNew York Knicks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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