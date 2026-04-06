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Giants DT Dexter Lawrence Requests A Trade

The Giants’ biggest strength might take a big hit this summer. Al-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reportedly requested a trade and won’t participate in the team’s off-season workout program, per Adam…

Dylan MacKinnon
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants celebrates during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants celebrates during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Giants' biggest strength might take a big hit this summer. Al-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reportedly requested a trade and won't participate in the team's off-season workout program, per Adam Schefter.

The news comes after a few seasons of failed contract negotiations. Lawrence wants a new deal. He has two years left on the contract and is slated to make $20 million. That number puts him outside the top 10 highest-paid DTs.

The Importance Of Dexter Lawrence

New Giants head coach spoke about the importance of Lawrence back in February, and did not mince words.

"How important is he? Really important," Harbaugh said. "He's super, super important. He's a cornerstone football player. Not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone. He's right in the middle. He's a very big stone, and he's a very active, athletic one."

The Giants drafted Lawrence with the 17th overall pick back in 2019. Since then, he has made 3 Pro Bowls, been a 2nd-team All-Pro twice, and recorded 30.5 sacks, plus 5 forced fumbles. Many regard him as one of the elite DTs in the league.

The stats do not exactly showcase how impactful Lawrence is for the Giants. His efforts often help his teammates get sacks or rack up tackles. Losing him would be a massive blow to a Giants D-Line that has shaped into one of the better units in the league.

It had been a busy and productive off-season for the Giants, full of mostly good news. But this latest report is a major blow to the rebuild efforts.

New York GiantsNFL
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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