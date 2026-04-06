ENTER TO WIN: Tony Hinchcliffe Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets to See Tony Hinchcliffe Live in Atlantic City!

Get ready for a no-holds-barred night of comedy as Tony Hinchcliffe takes over Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on Friday, April 24 at 9PM.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and fearless roast-style humor, Hinchcliffe is the mastermind behind the hit live podcast Kill Tony and a regular on major comedy stages around the world. Whether writing for Comedy Central Roasts or going viral with his brutally honest takes, he’s built a reputation as one of stand-up’s boldest voices.

Now he’s bringing that high-energy, anything-goes comedy to Atlantic City—and FOX Sports Radio New Jersey wants to send you there for FREE.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!