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ENTER TO WIN: Tony Hinchcliffe Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets to See Tony Hinchcliffe Live in Atlantic City! Get ready for a no-holds-barred night of comedy as Tony Hinchcliffe takes over Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino…

Rob Cochran
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Ocean Casino

Enter to Win Tickets to See Tony Hinchcliffe Live in Atlantic City!

Get ready for a no-holds-barred night of comedy as Tony Hinchcliffe takes over Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on Friday, April 24 at 9PM.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and fearless roast-style humor, Hinchcliffe is the mastermind behind the hit live podcast Kill Tony and a regular on major comedy stages around the world. Whether writing for Comedy Central Roasts or going viral with his brutally honest takes, he’s built a reputation as one of stand-up’s boldest voices.

Now he’s bringing that high-energy, anything-goes comedy to Atlantic City—and FOX Sports Radio New Jersey wants to send you there for FREE.

Click here to purchase tickets

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For the " Tony Hinchcliffe” Contest, enter between 2pm on April 4, 2026 and 11:59pm on April 17 2026, by visiting https://foxsportsradionewjersey.com/ and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on April 20, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Tony Hinchcliffe at Ocean Casino on 4/24/26. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $144. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Fox Sports New Jersey Radio & Ocean Casino. Fox Sports New Jersey Radio General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Tony Hinchcliffe
Rob CochranWriter
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