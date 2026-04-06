ENTER TO WIN: Tony Hinchcliffe Tickets
Enter to Win Tickets to See Tony Hinchcliffe Live in Atlantic City! Get ready for a no-holds-barred night of comedy as Tony Hinchcliffe takes over Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino…
Enter to Win Tickets to See Tony Hinchcliffe Live in Atlantic City!
Get ready for a no-holds-barred night of comedy as Tony Hinchcliffe takes over Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort on Friday, April 24 at 9PM.
Known for his razor-sharp wit and fearless roast-style humor, Hinchcliffe is the mastermind behind the hit live podcast Kill Tony and a regular on major comedy stages around the world. Whether writing for Comedy Central Roasts or going viral with his brutally honest takes, he’s built a reputation as one of stand-up’s boldest voices.
Now he’s bringing that high-energy, anything-goes comedy to Atlantic City—and FOX Sports Radio New Jersey wants to send you there for FREE.
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!
For the " Tony Hinchcliffe” Contest, enter between 2pm on April 4, 2026 and 11:59pm on April 17 2026, by visiting https://foxsportsradionewjersey.com/ and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on April 20, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Tony Hinchcliffe at Ocean Casino on 4/24/26. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $144. Up to three (3) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Fox Sports New Jersey Radio & Ocean Casino. Fox Sports New Jersey Radio General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.