Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

It felt like the same old franchise with 15 letters, not 14 letters in its full name, when Charlotte crowned New York 6-1 at Bank of America Stadium two weeks ago. A well-rested Red Bull New York will try to begin forging its new identity when FC Cincinnati visits for a fixture at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati arrives in Harrison following a series of catastrophes. The proud club began the season 0-0-3 with the added humiliation of falling 1-6 to the New England Revolution in an historic result in Boston. The Orange and Blue went on to blow a massive aggregate lead versus Tigres UNAL, dropping out of the Champions Cup with a 5-4 defeat snatched from the jaws of victory. Even when FC Cincinnati won for the first time this MLS season, 4-3 over Montreal, more bad news unfolded on the pitch.

Center-back Miles Robinson has had a long international break for reasons not wholly related to the USMNT's automatic World Cup berth. Not only was the anchor of Cincinnati's formation handed a red card in the second half of the Montreal encounter, but he misbehaved enough to be fined for “failing to leave the field in a timely manner” according to Major League Soccer's website. Will this Saturday's game be a bout of bad opponents, or can Red Bull rebound and take advantage of Cincy's swoon?

Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

FC Cincinnati has had two consecutive 1-0 victories over Red Bull.

Totals went over in seven of the last 11 meetings on Red Bull grounds.

Totals have gone over in three of Cincinnati's MLS games in a row.

Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper remains out with a knee injury.

Defender Justin Che is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is questionable with an ankle injury.

FC Cincinnati

Midfielder Tah Brian Anunga is out with a leg injury.

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Forward Stefan Chirila is out with a leg injury.

Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

Red Bull defender Gustav Berggren was also fined for failing to obey the referee on March 21, when he was red-carded against Charlotte FC. Combined with the injury to Dylan Nealis, it could force New York to reinforce its youth movement in an uncomfortable spot in the formation to do so. 21-year-old Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty remains a question mark. Matthew dos Santos is younger than Cameron Boozer.

Cincinnati's offense can hurt New York if the Orange and Blue awakens as it did against Montreal, having scored its final two clutch goals 10-against-11. Cincy's lineup was once again poor on defense against Montreal, however, allowing three goals on seven L'Impact shots.