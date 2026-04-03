New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will look to avenge their series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants at 10:15 p.m. EST on Friday. Game 1 was an ugly showing for the Mets, as the pitching staff allowed seven runs to a Giants offense that has looked hapless to begin the season. A much better performance will be necessary to avoid putting New York on the brink of losing its third series in a row.

Luckily, the Mets will have one of their better arms on the mound on Friday. Nolan McLean is only 24, but as the second-best starter on the team, he will have to take massive strides in his first full season in the major leagues. Things started off on the right foot when McLean tossed five innings of two-run ball against a solid Pittsburgh Pirates lineup, showcasing his trademark sinker and sweeper, a devastating combination that helped blow away eight Pirates. The Giants' lineup has been one of the least efficient offenses in the MLB to open the year, a fact that should help McLean put together a second quality outing in a row.

After an excellent 2025 with the Texas Rangers, San Francisco pitcher Tyler Mahle got off to a bit of a slow start with his new team, giving up two runs over four innings against the New York Yankees. Although both New York teams are known for dangerous lineups, the one Mahle will face on Friday has been ice cold, failing to score more than four runs since the season opener. The righty should be able to improve on his so-so start with a much stronger appearance here, regardless of whether his lineup gives him any sort of run support.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+134)

Giants +1.5 (-162)

Money line

Mets (-130)

Giants (+110)

Totals

Over 7.5 (-118)

Under 7.5 (-104)

The above data was collected on April 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

New York has been disappointing, covering in only three of its seven games this year.

The under has been much more reliable, going 5-2 in New York's games.

San Francisco has been even worse ATS, going 2-5.

The under is 2-1-1 in San Francisco's home games.

Mets vs Giants Injury Reports

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

San Francisco Giants

Joel Peguero, RP - Out.

Jose Butto, RP - Out.

Mets vs Giants Prediction and Pick