New York City FC vs St. Louis City SC Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC looks to get back in the win column as they battle the St. Louis football club on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

New York is 3-1-1 and tied for second in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to Inter Miami CF at home 3-2. New York gave up a goal three minutes into the game. From there, they scored two straight goals, but Miami scored at the 61st minute and 74th minute. NYC was outshot 8-5 and shot attempts were 22-11. Miami CF also had a little more possession going for them. It was New York's first loss of the season and will look to cut down on the shot attempts given up.

St. Louis is 1-1-3 and tied for last in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the New England Revolution at home 3-1. St. Louis gave up a goal 14 minutes into the game. They tied things up at the 29-minute mark and took the lead right before halftime. St. Louis got an insurance goal at the 83rd-minute mark. They outshot the Revolution 6-2 and had a few more corner kick chances and scoring chances as well.

New York City vs St. Louis Betting Trends

New York City is 2-0-1 at home.

New York City is 2-1 ATS at home.

New York City is 3-0 O/U at home.

St. Louis is 0-0-2 on the road.

St. Louis is 0-2 ATS on the road.

St. Louis is 0-2 O/U on the road.

New York City vs St. Louis Injury Reports

New York City

Malachi Jones, LW - Broken leg

Jacob Arroyave, MF - Knee Injury

Alonso Martinez, CF - Cruciate ligament tear

Andres Perea, DM - Broken fibulas

St. Louis

Tomas Ostrak, AM - Leg injury

Cedric Teuchert, CF - Ankle Injury

New York City vs St. Louis Predictions and Picks

New York has a goal differential of plus-7 and has scored two goals or more in four straight games. NYC ranks fifth in goal difference, tied for second in goals scored, tied for sixth in assists, and tied for ninth in goals conceded. Nicolas Fernandez leads the team with five goals, and in his last match, he recorded one goal. Before their last loss, New York went four straight games, giving up one goal or fewer.

St. Louis has a goal differential of minus-3, and before their last win, they were shut out three games in a row. They are tied for 20th in goal difference, tied for 27th in goals scored, tied for 22nd in assists, and tied for 11th in goals conceded. Marcel Hartel leads the team with two goals, and in his last match, he recorded one goal. St. Louis will look to keep the offense trending up, but they haven't scored on the road yet this season.



Best Bet: New York City Moneyline