Miami Marlins vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will play host to one of the most surprising winning teams in the MLB when the Miami Marlins come to town at 1:35 p.m. EST on Friday. Somehow, the Marlins are 5-1, delivering a sweep of the Colorado Rockies and taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox. New York has had a much tougher route to a 5-1 record, landing its own sweep of the San Francisco Giants before winning two out of three games against a vaunted Seattle Mariners squad.

A big part of Miami's early success has been a strong start from its pitching staff. Ace Sandy Alcantara has worked 16 scoreless innings over two starts, and Friday's starter, Eury Perez, pushed through seven innings against the Rockies in his season debut, allowing only three runs. The offense deserves some credit, too, after scoring 19 runs in two games against the White Sox. Catcher Liam Hicks and right fielder Owen Caissie have been red-hot, hitting .467 and .350, respectively, leading what has started the season as one of the most dangerous lineups in the MLB. However, the Yankees are a huge step up from the bottom-feeding teams the Marlins have been beating up, opening the door for a harsh reality check.

Even with a couple of injuries to the starting rotation, New York's pitching has been lights-out to start the season. Starters Max Fried and Cam Schlittler have both put in two electric starts, and the bullpen allowed a single run throughout the first five games of the season before finally letting up another three in contest number six. Youngster Will Warren is set to try to keep the hot streak going in this contest after holding the Giants to one run over 4 1/3 innings in his season debut.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-137)

Yankees -1.5 (+122)

Money line

Marlins +157

Yankees -165

Totals

Over 7.5 (-113)

Under 7.5 (+105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Yankees Betting Trends

Despite their winning ways, the Marlins are only 2-4 ATS.

The over has cashed in Miami's last three games.

New York is a perfect 6-0 ATS.

The under is 4-1-1 in New York's games.

Marlins vs Yankees Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel, 1B - Out.

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Griffin Conine, OF - Questionable.

Maximo Acosta, INF - Out.

Esteury Ruiz, OF - Out.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Marlins vs Yankees Prediction and Pick