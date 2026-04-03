Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Bulls look to end a five-game losing streak and mess with the New York Knicks playoff seeding. Tip-off is on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Bulls are 29-47 and 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Indiana Pacers at home 145-126. The Bulls gave up 83 points in the first half and were down 17. Chicago did shoot well in this game, but they just had no defense. The Bulls lost in field goal percentage 56.8%-48.4% and 20-13 on made 3-pointers. They did well in made free throws and won that stat 19-9, but lost 32-13 in points off of turnovers. Their largest deficit was 28 points and Guerschon Yabusele led the way on offense with 20 points.

The Knicks are 49-28 and third in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a one-game lead on the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. New York just beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road 130-119. The Knicks scored 48 points in the first quarter and built up an 18-point lead. They won in field goal percentage 55.1%-51.3%, but lost on made 3-pointers 16-13 and made free throws 25-21. New York did well in rebounds, 49-20, but lost in points off of turnovers, 34-21. The Knicks had five players in double figures and OG Anunoby led the way on offense with 25 points.

Spread

Bulls +16 (-109)

Knicks -16 (-101)

Money line

Bulls +960

Knicks -1072

Total

OVER 238 (-101)

UNDER 238 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bulls vs Knicks Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Chicago's last six games.

Chicago is 0-5 SU in its last five games.

Chicago is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against New York.

New York is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

New York is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of New York's last eight games against Chicago.

Bulls vs Knicks Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Day-to-day, (probable for game)

Lachlan Olbrich, C - Day-to-day (probable for game)

Nick Richards, C - Out (questionable for game)

Mac McClung, G - Day-to-day (probable for game)

Tre Jones, G - Day-to-day (questionable for game)

Josh Giddey, G - Day-to-day (questionable for game)

Anfernee Simons, G - Out

Jalen Smith, F - Out

Zach Collins, F - Out

Noa Essengue, F - Out

New York Knicks

None

Bulls vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Chicago is currently 13th in points, 28th in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Josh Giddey leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Bulls are 11-26 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10 games. This team has a six-game road losing streak and five of those losses were by double digits. They are still looking for solid performances from young players and will look to keep the high point totals going. It's the defense that continues to give up points easily and these guys are also very banged up.

New York is currently 11th in points, fifth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Josh Hart leads the team in field goal percentage. The Knicks are 27-9 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. New York has been solid against teams with losing records and they will look to keep the offense trending up. This team is completely healthy and can't afford to lose what should be a tune-up game for the playoffs. New York also needs this game to get closer to clinching the three seed.

Best Bet: Over