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Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Hawks probably can’t improve on their fifth-place position in the East. But the Hawks can clinch at least fifth-seeding in a New York minute if they win this…

Kurt Boyer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Josh Minott #00 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on March 31, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks probably can't improve on their fifth-place position in the East. But the Hawks can clinch at least fifth-seeding in a New York minute if they win this Friday's contest in Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Hawks fly in on a three-game winning streak that includes a 112-102 triumph over Boston. Atlanta's win over visiting Boston on Monday featured a “Team Germany”-like 58 combined points from starting forwards Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu. Daniels, a shooting guard, showed off his versatility by starting in the frontcourt against the Celtics. Atlanta's offense ranks sixth in the league, backed by a noble-enough defensive effort that produces its fair share of rebounds.

Pundits are looking at the Nets, Pacers, and Wizards in the cellar of the NBA's Eastern Conference and asking themselves a weird question. Is it possible for teams to try to lose any harder than they already are, without asking cagers to miss shots and foul out on purpose? Washington and Indiana's extended lists of injuries offer chances to call up the entire G-League unit. For the Nets, losing linchpin forward Michael Porter Jr. has left a needy lineup poorer. Brooklyn's .237 win percentage might not improve with a legit effort.

Spread

  • Hawks -16.5 (-106)
  • Nets +16.5 (-106)

Money line

  • Hawks -1276
  • Nets +1127

Total

  • Over 226 (-102)
  • Under 226 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Atlanta has beaten Brooklyn in three consecutive meetings.
  • Betting totals of the last three contests have gone under.
  • The Nets snapped a 10-game losing streak last Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Center Nicolas Claxton is probable with a hand injury.
  • Forward Noah Clowney is probable with an ankle injury.
  • Forward Danny Wolf is out with an ankle injury.
  • Forward Michael Porter Jr. is out with a hamstring injury.
  • Center Day'Ron Sharpe is out for the season with a thumb injury.
  • Guard Egor Demin is out for the season with a foot injury.

Atlanta Hawks

  • Center Jock Landale is out with an ankle injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions and Picks

Point-spread gamblers might see a danger of the Hawks looking ahead to their next row of game dates, that is if Atlanta's tipoff to follow against the New York Knicks wasn't so safely scheduled out to Monday. The Hawks will play in marquee matchups to end the 2025-26 regular season, including a fascinating home-and-home series with Cleveland that may give the Hawks an outside shot to catch the Cavs. Atlanta's got a “magic number of (five)” to avoid a Play-In seed, as per the X pundit Mike Conti.

Atlanta had some trouble with Brooklyn the last time the clubs met on Feb. 22. The Hawks needed a 26-17 fourth quarter to put away a Nets starting-five that posted unanimous double-digit points in the Hawks' 115-104 win. Nonetheless, the 44-33 Hawks have been doing a good job of winning - and covering - against underdogs. Orlando's bad form was no match for Atlanta's dialed-in unit on Wednesday, falling 130-101 at Kia Center. Canadian guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 32 points.

Every time you think the cellar of the Eastern Conference can't show any worse on the hardcourt, that's when it happens. Predict the Hawks to feast on yet another inferior opponent and cover the spread.

Atlanta HawksBrooklyn Nets
Kurt BoyerWriter
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