Who Has the Edge in the Rangers and Red Wings’ Head-to-head History?

The Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers go back to the NHL early years, and both franchises have built legacies that stretch back nearly a century. The Red Wings are definitely one of hockey's most decorated clubs, while the Rangers have experienced both great moments and comeback stories. Looking at the head-to-head history between the two teams, there is a slight difference in style of play, but Detroit still has the historical edge. Take a closer look at who has the true edge between these two legendary franchises.

The Early Days

These two Original Six teams have long histories, but they have met in the playoffs only five times, all before 1951. These games were often tight, but the Red Wings held a 4-1 series advantage over the Rangers in playoff history, built upon four consecutive series victories early in the rivalry.

During the 1940s, the two teams met often in the Stanley Cup semifinals. During this decade, the Red Wings were trying to become an elite franchise. When you look at those matchups against the Rangers, one can appreciate how Detroit was good at finding different ways to come out on top. New York was a strong team, but the Red Wings played well during critical moments.

Regular Season Advantage

Since Detroit and New York have not met in the playoffs in more than seven decades, the rivalry has mostly been about regular-season matchups rather than playoff battles. In the regular season, the Red Wings also hold the advantage. Detroit leads the all-time regular-season matchup with a 274-226-110, and these numbers give the Red Wings a historical edge. Over the decades, however, Detroit has found different ways to get by the Rangers, whether that be in the Original Six era or the modern expansion era.

Two Decades of Success

The Rangers-Red Wings rivalry has not been entirely one-sided because the Rangers found success against the Red Wings in the 1970s and 1980s. New York had several strong seasons and managed to put the head-to-head record in their favor. These Rangers teams during these eras had depth and challenged the NHL's elite squads, such as the Red Wings.

This stretch of New York hockey stood out because of how the rivalry was historically viewed. Detroit teams were usually built around elite offenses and solid goaltending. Now the Rangers were able to match the Red Wings' successful style of play, showing that either franchise could have an edge, and that it all depended on the era.

Recent Years

Both teams adopted a new look for the rivalry because they weren't playing each other much. For decades, these two clubs didn't go head-to-head because they competed in different conferences. However, in the 2013-14 season, the Red Wings moved to the Eastern Conference, which increased the number of regular-season games between them. Since that conference realignment, the two teams have met multiple times each season.

Now the results in the more recent era have been mixed. The Rangers had some stretches of success, including some winning streaks against the Red Wings in the mid-2020s. However, even with the teams trading wins in the modern NHL, the historical record still goes to the Red Wings.

The True Edge

When the rivalry is viewed across multiple generations, the Red Wings have the regular-season and playoff statistics on their side, as well as being one of the league's top franchises. Detroit has more Stanley Cup championships and more periods of dominance in the NHL.



However, in the modern era, the Rangers have experienced a period of consistent success. Consider the fact that Detroit's last Stanley Cup win was in 2008, and during that time, New York has remained competitive and had a few deeper playoff runs than the Red Wings did. Detroit hasn't even been to the playoffs since 2016.

Detroit has the combination of postseason dominance and regular-season success on its side. The Rangers had their moments in the rivalry, but some competitive performances weren't enough to overlook the Red Wings' overall franchise success. There is constant change in the NHL, and having such a long-term advantage over one team or the league in general is very rare. However, the Red Wings and Rangers demonstrate how certain matchups and new eras can develop new patterns in a rivalry that spans several decades of competition.