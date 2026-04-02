Washington Capitals vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Washington Capitals are looking to keep pace in the wild card race as they battle the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Capitals are 38-28-9 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They are three points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they do have a few teams in front of them. Washington just beat the Philadelphia Flyers at home 6-4. The Caps led from the start and scored two goals in every period. Washington did almost blow a two-goal lead twice, but was able to get an empty netter to put the game away. The Capitals were outshot 24-18, outhit 34-25, and lost in faceoffs 32-25. The power play was 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. They did well blocking shots and Tom Wilson was the first star with two goals.

The Devils are 38-34-2 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They aren't going to make the playoffs, but they can still try to keep their winning record and spoil the Capitals' playoff chances. New Jersey just lost to the New York Rangers on the road, 4-1. They were down early and gave up goals in every period. The Devils won in faceoffs 28-26, but lost in hits 33-19 and shots were even at 23. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. New Jersey gave the puck away a lot and some of their good chances were blocked.

Spread

Capitals +1.5 (-250)

Devils -1.5 (+225)

Money line

Capitals -100

Devils -108

Total

OVER 6 (-119)

UNDER 6 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Devils Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Washington's last 19 games.

Washington is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Washington is 4-2 SU in its last six games against New Jersey.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of New Jersey's last 14 games.

New Jersey is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of New Jersey's last 12 games against Washington.

Capitals vs Devils Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

Alexei Protas, C - Out

New Jersey Devils

Arseny Gritsyuk, RW - Day-to-Day

Brett Pesce, D - Out

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Capitals vs Devils Predictions and Picks

Washington is 14th in scoring, seventh in goals against, 25th on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Alex Ovechkin leads the team in goals and points. The Capitals are 15-17-4 on the road and 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Washington has won three games in a row and all of those victories were high-scoring. The offense is playing with confidence at the right time, but the defense could tighten things up because they have given up four goals in three straight games. The Capitals have won three of their last four road games.

New Jersey is 27th in scoring, 19th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Jack Hughes leads the team in points. The Devils are 19-15-2 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. New Jersey has lost two of their last three games and both sides of the puck have been inconsistent. They did have some solid wins against teams already in the playoffs or fighting for one, but then just managed one goal against the last-place Rangers. The Devils have won three in a row at home and will look to find their offense again.

Best Bet: Devils Money line