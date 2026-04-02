New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets continue their road trip and head west to try to capitalize on a struggling Giants team. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. EST at Oracle Park, with the national broadcast airing on MLB Network and streaming on MLB.TV.

New York (3-3) arrives in San Francisco after a frustrating 2-1, 11-inning loss to St. Louis on Wednesday despite a brilliant effort from the pitching staff that combined for 13 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run over 10 2/3 innings. New York went a dismal 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base. The lone bright spot was Juan Soto, who belted a solo home run and continues to anchor the lineup with a .346 average and .538 slugging percentage.

The Mets give the starting nod to left-hander David Peterson (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who was solid in his season debut with 5 1/3 scoreless innings despite allowing six hits and two walks.

San Francisco (2-4) returns to Oracle Park desperate for its first home victory of the year after coming off a 7-1 blowout loss to the Padres. Trailing 3-1 entering the eighth inning, reliever Jose Butto surrendered four earned runs while recording just one out. San Francisco's offense has also sputtered, hitting .201 as a team, though cleanup hitter Luis Arraez remains a tough out with a .304 batting average.

The Giants send Robbie Ray (0-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound. The veteran left-hander holds a crisp 0.94 WHIP after his first start of the season.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+145)

Giants +1.5 (-161)

Moneyline

Mets -117

Giants +110

Total

Over 7 (-117)

Under 7 (+109)

Note: The above data was collected on April 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets are 1-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Giants are 1-5 against the spread on the season.

The total has gone under in five straight Mets games.

The total has gone under in four of the Giants' last five home games.

The Mets have won five of the last seven matchups against the Giants.

The Giants are 1-4 when playing as the underdog this season.

Mets vs Giants Injury Reports

Mets

A.J. Minter, RP — 15-day IL (lat).

Justin Hagenman, RP — 60-day IL (rib).

Dedniel Nunez, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Giants

Jose Butto, RP — Day to day (right arm).

Joel Peguero, RP — 15-day IL (hamstring).

Sam Hentges, RP — 15-day IL (knee and shoulder).

Hayden Birdsong, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Reiver Sanmartin, RP — 60-day IL (hip).

Rowan Wick, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Randy Rodriguez, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Mets vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"I can't in good faith trust the Giants here. Their offense hasn't left the starting blocks yet, with just one game where they scored more than three runs. David Peterson should fare well, and the Mets should have enough offense to get to Robbie Ray." — Chris Vasile, Covers

Best Bet: Under