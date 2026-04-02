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Joses Reyes Defends Francisco Lindor After Multiple Ugly Mistakes

Few people can relate more to the pressure Mets SS Francisco Lindor is under than Jose Reyes. New York is already one of the toughest media markets in the league….

Dylan MacKinnon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on March 29, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.
(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Few people can relate more to the pressure Mets SS Francisco Lindor is under than Jose Reyes. New York is already one of the toughest media markets in the league. But being a star SS comes with even heightened scrutiny. Something Francisco Lindor felt this week.

It was a tough Wednesday for Lindor. First, he forgot how many outs there were in the inning, and missed a chance at an easy double play. A few innings later, he got picked off 1st base. Juan Soto proceeded to hit a HR.

It led to immediate scrutiny. To Lindor's credit, he owned up to it after the game.

"I made a mistake that probably cost Peralta to go an extra inning because he had to throw more pitches after that," Lindor said. "Inexcusable. He probably could have gone six, maybe seven. I just forgot the outs."

The mistake did not lead to any runs. But as Lindor said, it did lead to Peralta throwing pitches he should not need to throw.

But he has at least one person in his camp after the series of mistakes. Former Mets SS Jose Reyes took to social media to defend the current Mets SS.

It has been a semi-slow start for the Mets and their new lineup. They took 2 of 3 from the Pirates to open the season, but lost 2 of 3 to the Cardinals. Wednesday's game was one of those losses, and had Lindor been on base, then the game would have been tied, and maybe they would have gone on to win.

Lindor is currently hitting .143/.379/.333/.713. So the two mental errors come amid a slow start for the All Star. But it is only 6 games, and Lindor is coming off a 30-30 season. So the Mets SS probably deserves some benefit of the doubt, despite the slow start.

New York Mets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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