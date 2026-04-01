New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will face off with the Seattle Mariners in a rubber match at 4:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The two American League powerhouses started off their three-game series with a nail-biting 2-1 victory in favor of the Mariners, a contest that was quickly followed by a 5-0 Yankees victory, bringing New York's record to 4-1 overall. An opportunity to seal the series against an excellent opponent could provide some confidence in the Bronx in the very early days of the 2026 campaign.

That is not to say that the Yankees are not plenty confident already, largely because of the excellence of their pitching. Staff ace Max Fried has tossed 13 1/3 scoreless frames, and the bullpen has still only allowed a single run on the season. Wednesday's starter, Cam Schlittler, had his own electric start to the year when he worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants, striking out eight in the process. The righty has proven that he can adequately fill in for injured starters Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, and should continue to do so against the Mariners.

As one of the only teams that can rival New York's pitching depth, it is no surprise that Seattle has an excellent arm on the mound, too. George Kirby helped secure the Mariners' first win of the year when he tossed six innings of one-run ball against the Cleveland Guardians. The classic combination of a power fastball and a wipeout slider makes him an intimidating matchup for just about anyone, even the plethora of quality bats throughout the Yankees' lineup. Another pitching duel could very well be on the table here.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+174)

Mariners +1.5 (-204)

Money line

Yankees -100

Mariners -109

Totals

Over 7 (-112)

Under 7 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

New York is a perfect 5-0 ATS.

The under has been nearly as good, going 4-0-1 in the Yankees' five contests.

Seattle has not been nearly as proficient in covering the spread, going 2-4 ATS.

The over is an even 3-3 in Seattle's games.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Seattle Mariners

JP Crawford, SS - Out.

Bryce Miller, SP - Out.

Carlos Vargas, RP - Out.

Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B - Out.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction and Pick