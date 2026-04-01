New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will look to lock up their series against the St. Louis Cardinals when they play again at 1:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday. After a 4-2 win in Game 1, the Mets laid an egg in Game 2, failing to score a run in a 3-0 defeat. For their part, the Cardinals have been much better than expected, winning their opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays and keeping things competitive against what is supposed to be one of the best teams in the National League, setting the stage for an entertaining rubber match on Wednesday.

New York is back to the top of its rotation, which means the newly acquired Freddy Peralta will be on the hill. Peralta started the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a bad note, giving up four runs over five innings, including a couple of home runs. Now, a matchup with a much softer opponent should see Peralta revert to the form he maintained for much of last season. Even if he does not, the lineup will almost certainly be able to put some runs on the board in a positive matchup.

That positive matchup comes against St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore. Liberatore got off to a good start in 2026, holding the Rays to a single run over five innings of work, an outing that might very well end up being one of his better appearances of the season. The lefty has consistently fielded an ERA well above 4.00 throughout his career, and New York has hit quite well against southpaws this season, albeit in a very limited sample size. However, the Cardinals' pitching staff has received a shocking amount of run support, a trend that will have to continue if St. Louis is to win its second series in a row.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+102)

Cardinals +1.5 (-112)

Money line

Mets -163

Cardinals +149

Totals

Over 7.5 (-125)

Under 7.5 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have covered the spread in three of their five games this season.

The under has hit in four straight Mets games.

St. Louis has the same record ATS as New York does.

The under has hit in the last two Cardinals games.

Mets vs Cardinals Injury Reports

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Pushard, RP - Out.

Lars Nootbaar, CF - Out.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction and Pick