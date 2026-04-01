New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, Spread, and Total

Knickerbockers fans aren't usually scared of the Grizzlies. But with the New York Knicks on a terrible road trip, a 25-50 opponent seems as dangerous as any other headed into this Wednesday's tipoff at 8 p.m. EST. New York will be trying to extend its current five-game winning streak in its interconference series against Memphis.

The struggling Knicks fell to 48-28 overall and 0-3 on their four-game trip with a 111-94 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. New York guards Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges combined to score just 19 points in 71 minutes on the floor. New York is in danger of receiving the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which would position first-place Detroit as a potential second-round opponent. X influencer KnicksFanTV called Tuesday night's exaggerated loss “another tough watch for us Knicks fans.”

Wednesday's host, the Memphis Grizzlies, have won just two of their last 16 contests, thanks mostly to a rash of long-term injuries that have knocked out entire strings of the backcourt and frontcourt. Mathematically out of the race for NBA Play-In Tournament seeds, the Grizzlies still carry enough enthusiasm to have gutted out a 125-124 win over the Chicago Bulls last Saturday, led by 24 points from guard Cedric Coward. However, the Western also-rans went on to lose to Phoenix 131-105 on Monday evening.

Spread

Knicks -14.5 (-107)

Grizzlies +14.5 (-104)

Money line

Knicks -918

Grizzlies +764

Total

Over 228 (-105)

Under 228 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Knickerbockers have beaten the Grizzlies five straight times.

Totals have gone over in 10 of the previous 12 encounters.

Memphis has gone a poor 2-14 in its last 16 contests.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Guard Landry Shamet is questionable with a knee injury.

Memphis Grizzlies

Forward Taylor Hendricks is questionable with a finger injury.

Forward Taj Gibson is questionable with a foot injury.

Guard Ty Jerome is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Jaylen Wells is out for the season with a toe injury.

Center Brandon Clarke is out for the season with a calf injury.

Point guard Ja Morant is out for the season with an elbow injury.

Center Santi Aldama is out for the season with a knee injury.

Point guard Scotty Pippen Jr is out for the season with a toe injury.

Center Zach Edey is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is out for the season with a finger injury.

New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Predictions and Picks

Are the Memphis Grizzlies tanking or just “positioning?” With most of the 2025-26 season in the rearview, it seems like the latter path has been taken in Tennessee. Memphis can't slide below tanking teams like Utah and Sacramento for better chances in the 2026 draft lottery at this point. What the Grizzlies do accomplish by finishing 11th in the West is twofold. It gives them a solid-but-affordable draft profile, producing a longer offseason to give an unbelievably banged-up roster a chance to get healthy.

Grizzlies cagers Ja Morant and Zach Edey could become 2026-27 commodities of the sort the Knicks are glad not to be facing Wednesday. But even if the Memphis lineup is G-League caliber at this moment, the Knicks appear so inconsistent that you can't trust a talent disparity alone to cover the point spread.