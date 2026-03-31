New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Yankees will look to bounce back on offense and even the series against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. EST.

The Yankees are 3-1 and tied for first in the AL East Division. They just lost Game 1 to the Mariners 2-1. New York got their only run in the seventh inning and had five total hits for the game. A couple of players in the middle of the lineup were the offense, with Giancarlo Stanton leading the way with two hits. The back end of the bullpen gave up most of the Mariners hits.

The Mariners are 3-2 and tied for second in the AL West Division. In Game 1, they picked up nine hits and also committed two errors. Three players had multihit games and the bottom of the lineup did the damage. Seattle scored their first run in the second inning and got a walk-off RBI single from Cal Raleigh. They have won two games in a row and the pitching has given up just one run.



Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+160)

Mariners +1.5 (-182)

Money line

Yankees -114

Mariners +103

Total

OVER 7 (-103)

UNDER 7 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Yankees' last five games.

NY Yankees are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games.

NY Yankees are 4-1 SU in their last five games against Seattle.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Seattle's last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Seattle's last eight games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Seattle's last six games when playing at home against the NY Yankees.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS - 10-day il

Seattle Mariners

Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B - 10-day il

J.P. Crawford, SS - 10-day il

Brennen Davis, CF - Day-to-day

Grant Knipp, C - Out

Yankees vs Mariners Predictions and Picks

New York is tied for 13th in runs, 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs and RBIs. This was the Yankees' first loss of the season and the bats have been trending down. They had an Opening Day win of 7-0 and have scored three runs or fewer in three straight games. The solo home runs have been there for them and the pitching has been great in every game.

On the mound for the Yankees is Max Fried. On Opening Day, he shut out the San Francisco Giants and went 6 1/3 innings, with two hits allowed, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Seattle is tied for fourth in runs, 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Luke Raley leads the team in home runs and RBIs. Taking away Game 1 of this series, the Mariners' offense has scored four or more runs in four straight games. The pitching has been solid, but they are 1-2 in close games.

On the mound for the Mariners is Logan Gilbert. He just got a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians. Gilbert went 5 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, three runs, and struck out seven.

Best Bet: Yankees Money line