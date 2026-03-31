New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils can't lose again if they hope to stay alive in the chase for wild-card seeds. Virtual elimination from the playoff race is on the line for Jack Hughes and the Devils when the New York Rangers play host to one of their oldest non-Original-Six rivals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

New Jersey's late-season charge remains encouraging, whether or not it leads to playoff hopes. One of the NHL's worst attacking teams has begun to wake up with the puck. Hughes scored twice in a 6-4 triumph over the Dallas Stars on March 14. Team USA's golden-goal hero enjoyed an even better performance versus the Chicago Blackhawks a fortnight-or-so later, netting two goals and two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win.

The Devils and Rangers last met on March 18, the Devils prevailing 6-3 as New Jersey forward Connor Brown matched Hughes with a goal and two assists. It was the Devils' third-straight win over the Rangers and New Jersey's second-consecutive defeat of New York by a 6-3 score. New York's contingent, mired at five games below .500 while New Jersey mounts at least a token run at playoff contention, could be motivated to stop a losing streak against a crosstown rival before it can last into next season.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+220)

Rangers +1.5 (-270)

Money line

Devils -115

Rangers -105

Total

Over 5.5 (-125)

Under 5.5 (+105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Betting Trends

New York has won only two of its previous eight games.

The Devils have beaten the Rangers three consecutive times.

Rangers divisional games have gone over totals five straight times.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Goaltender Jonathan Quick is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen is out with an upper-body injury.

Center Matt Rempe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

New Jersey Devils

Right winger Arseny Gritsyuk is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Brett Pesce is out with a lower-body injury.

Right winger Stefan Noesen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Predictions and Picks

The Rangers' sportsbook trend of divisional games going “over” seems to show that a rivalry can inspire a team that's otherwise bummed out in the Big Apple. But the Rangers are merely giving up a ton of goals to familiar foes. New York is on a 1-4 skid against its conference and its division.

Brandon Cohen of Blue Seat Blogs argues that the “New York problem” is why the Devils may be turning their roster over more successfully than the Rangers. While the Devils and Islanders are located nearby, Cohen suggests, it's the Rangers whom NHL free agents want to sign and suit up with, making it too tempting for the front office to recruit established names to fill in gaps rather than give youngsters the opportunity. The progress of 23-year-old netminder Dylan Garand is one notable exception to the rule.