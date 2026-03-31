New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Mets will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. EST.

The Mets are 3-1 and tied for first in the NL East Division. They just won Game 1 by a 4-2 final. New York picked up 10 hits and scored in the first, fifth, and sixth innings. The top half of the lineup did very well and Juan Soto and Bo Bichette got some RBIs. The bullpen only gave up one hit and did a really good job at protecting the two-run lead.

The Cardinals are 2-2 and tied for third in the NL Central Division. In Game 1, they scored in the first and fifth innings, and had five hits for the game. Most of the top half of the lineup had a mix of hits and walks. Starting pitcher Kyle Leahy went five innings, gave up eight hits, four runs, walked two, and struck out one. All three pitchers for the Cardinals had at least one walk.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+110)

Cardinals +1.5 (-123)

Money line

Mets -152

Cardinals +137

Total

OVER 8.5 (-121)

UNDER 8.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Mets' last seven games.

NY Mets are 4-2 SU in their last six games.

NY Mets are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against St. Louis.

The total has gone OVER in five of St. Louis' last seven games.

St. Louis is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of St. Louis' last five games against the NY Mets.

Mets vs Cardinals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Mike Tauchman, RF - Out

Grae Kessinger, 3B - Out

St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar, LF - 60-day il

Mets vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

New York is ninth in runs, eighth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. Luis Robert Jr. leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. The last three games for the Mets have been pretty low-scoring and the pitching has been solid. They will look to try and get some big innings again on offense, like they did on Opening Day.

On the mound for the Mets is Kodai Senga. Last season, he went 7-6, with a 3.02 ERA, and faced the Cardinals once, shutting them out for 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis is tied for sixth in runs, sixth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Nolan Gorman leads the team in home runs and RBI's. The Cardinals have lost two games in a row and Game 1 was their best pitching performance in this very young season. It was also the first time the offense didn't score six plus runs. They will look to limit the walks and try to get some early runs to set the tone.

On the mound for the Cardinals is Andre Pallante. Last season, he went 6-15, with a 5.31 ERA, and faced the Mets twice, giving up four runs in both outings.

Best Bet: Mets Spread