ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will play their second Western Conference playoff team in a row when they take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Two straight…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks drives against Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets during the game at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will play their second Western Conference playoff team in a row when they take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Two straight defeats have placed the first seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach for the Knicks, but catching the Boston Celtics and the second seed is an achievable goal with only seven games remaining. Likewise, the Rockets could feasibly end the season as high as the third seed in the West, but any chance at such a seeding must begin with a win on Tuesday.

New York's last game featured a competitive defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, one that saw the offense shoot only 44% from the field. A more effective outing must be had by the entire team, but forward Karl- Anthony Towns in particular must be a bigger part of the game plan. He only shot nine times against the Thunder, forcing guard Jalen Brunson to act as the lone focal point of the offense against a variety of defensive looks from Oklahoma City. Houston is another solid defensive team, giving the Knicks an excellent opportunity to regain some confidence against a quality opponent.

Houston's end-of-year schedule features a nice mix of tanking teams and playoff-caliber opponents. The best chance for the Rockets to make a run up the standings comes after Tuesday's game, when they face the Milwaukee Bucks, the Utah Jazz, and the Golden State Warriors in order. With only three games head coach Ime Udoka's team from the third seed, a handful of wins and some luck could land Houston in a premier playoff position. Those winning ways have to start off here if the Rockets are to gain some control over their postseason destiny.

  • New York has failed to cover in three straight games.
  • The Knicks are only 9-16 ATS as road favorites.
  • The under is 3-2 in New York's last five games.
  • Houston has also had a bad run ATS, going 1-4 in its last five.
  • The Rockets have only been home underdogs twice this year, and have failed to cover each time.
  • The over is 4-1 in Houston's last five contests.

Knicks vs Rockets Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • Miles McBride, G - Questionable.
  • Landry Shamet, F - Out.

Houston Rockets

  • No injuries of note.

Knicks vs Rockets Prediction and Pick

Any time the Knicks play on the road, their struggles away from Madison Square Garden loom large. Even those struggles are not enough to warrant a bet on the Rockets. Houston has had stretches of completely confounding offensive play, including six-minute periods where it looks like a bottom-5 attack. It has also struggled against opponents of New York's caliber, dropping recent games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets. Take the Knicks to win and cover on the road.

Houston RocketsNew York Knicks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after being fouled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)
NBACharlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 29: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks protects the ball from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center on March 29, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)
NBAKnicks Look-Ahead: Urgency Needed As Celtics Surge Ahead In StandingsMatt Dolloff
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBANew York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect