A True Rangers Icon: 5 Must-Know Mike Richter Facts

Goaltender Mike Richter's name and number are up in the rafters at Madison Square Garden, the cornerstone of American hockey history, and one of the best goaltenders in New York Rangers history. He played his entire 14-year NHL career in New York and had a solid athletic ability, knew how to come up clutch in the big moments, and was mentally tough. He also had some cool moments off the ice and was part of a few historical wins. Take a look at the following must-know facts about this NHL personality.

1. Breaking The Curse

Richter played a huge role in breaking the longest Stanley Cup drought in NHL history. The Rangers had not won the Cup since 1940. However, in the 1993-94 season, the team had new leadership with captain Mark Messier and amazing goaltending from Richter.

New York finished the season with the best record and won the Presidents' Trophy. In the 1994 playoffs, Richter was locked in. He was able to be a reliable top-line defender against the New Jersey Devils and got through a tense final against the Vancouver Canucks. The Rangers won Game 7 at home 3-2, and it was Richter's legacy moment.

2. Famous Penalty Shot Save

During that '94 season run, the Rangers were up 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final over the Canucks. In Game 4, Pavel Bure drew a penalty shot against Richter. This meeting on the ice was a scary matchup because Bure was known for his speed and solid stickhandling.

Despite all of Bure's skills, Richter held his ground, called the move that Bure was about to do, and made an epic save. This moment was huge for the team's series momentum and a defining moment in his career. It showed that Richter could excel under pressure.

3. All-Time Winner

Even though goaltender Henrik Lundqvist eventually broke many of Richter's records, Richter still has some impressive records in Rangers hockey history. He played 666 regular-season games for New York, which showed how durable and consistent his numbers were.

Richter holds the record for most wins in a single season by a Rangers goaltender. That record was set during the 1993-94 season, when he picked up 42 wins. He finished his career with 301 regular-season wins, all with the Rangers. The Rangers organization retired his No. 35 jersey on Feb. 4, 2004.

4. An International Hero

Richter's skillset was not limited to the NHL. He was also widely considered one of the greatest American-born goaltenders in history. One of his best international achievements was leading the USA team to victory in the first-ever 1996 World Cup of Hockey. Richter was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament because of his consistent performance and extra effort against Canada in the final.

He also represented the United States in three Olympic Games, including the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Richter helped Team USA win a silver medal, and this international success led to his induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

5. Post-Hockey Success

Richter stacked up a series of injuries, including two serious concussions in eight months, and decided to retire from hockey in 2003 at the age of 36. Many players stayed in hockey after retiring, but Richter chose a completely different, challenging path.

He went on to earn a degree from Yale in ethics, politics, and economics, with his main focus being on environmental policy. Now, with a strong focus on education, he became a leader in environmental issues and helped co-found companies focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. One of the companies was Environmental Capital Partners; Richter later served as president of Brightcore Energy. He went from saving pucks to saving the planet, and it was an easy career move with the protector label still going for him.