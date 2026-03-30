New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Spread, and Totals

Baseball fans are in for an early-season treat when the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 p.m. EST on Monday. The two teams are widely considered to be the top squads in the American League, with each harboring legitimate World Series ambitions. New York showed its quality early, delivering a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants without being involved in a close game. Meanwhile, the Mariners faltered a bit to kick off the season, splitting a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians.

It is easy to think of the Yankees as an offensive juggernaut, but it was their pitching that allowed them to coast to the aforementioned sweep. Starters Max Fried and Cam Schlittler each delivered fantastic outings to lead shutout performances in Games 1 and 2, and four separate relievers combined for nearly five innings of scoreless work to seal the series. The newly acquired Ryan Weathers will attempt to continue the streak of scorching hot pitching against a Mariners lineup that started off the season on an encouraging note.

Seattle's bats seemed nearly unstoppable against Cleveland, with the team scoring 22 total runs over four games. Third baseman Brendan Donovan led the charge, amassing two home runs and four RBIs throughout the series. Noticeably absent was any meaningful contribution from the team's offensive stars, center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh. They batted .067 and .133, respectively, forcing the rest of the lineup to pick up much of the offensive slack. Early-season rust is not much to worry about, though, especially when starter Luis Castillo is set to take the hill like he is on Monday. The Mariners are unlikely to need much run support to get things done behind one of the most underrated arms in baseball.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+166)

Mariners +1.5 (-189)

Money line

Yankees -103

Mariners -108

Totals

Over 7.5 (-109)

Under 7.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

In addition to winning outright, the Yankees covered in all three of their games.

Unsurprisingly, the under cashed in two of those contests.

The Mariners are an even 2-2 ATS.

The over had a strong showing in Seattle's opening series, cashing in three of four contests.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Seattle Mariners

JP Crawford, SS - Out.

Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B - Out.

Bryce Miller, SP - Out.

Carlos Vargas, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction and Pick