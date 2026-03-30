ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Spread, and Totals

Baseball fans are in for an early-season treat when the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 p.m. EST on Monday. The two teams are widely considered…

Ezra Bernstein
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Baseball fans are in for an early-season treat when the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 p.m. EST on Monday. The two teams are widely considered to be the top squads in the American League, with each harboring legitimate World Series ambitions. New York showed its quality early, delivering a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants without being involved in a close game. Meanwhile, the Mariners faltered a bit to kick off the season, splitting a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians. 

It is easy to think of the Yankees as an offensive juggernaut, but it was their pitching that allowed them to coast to the aforementioned sweep. Starters Max Fried and Cam Schlittler each delivered fantastic outings to lead shutout performances in Games 1 and 2, and four separate relievers combined for nearly five innings of scoreless work to seal the series. The newly acquired Ryan Weathers will attempt to continue the streak of scorching hot pitching against a Mariners lineup that started off the season on an encouraging note.

Seattle's bats seemed nearly unstoppable against Cleveland, with the team scoring 22 total runs over four games. Third baseman Brendan Donovan led the charge, amassing two home runs and four RBIs throughout the series. Noticeably absent was any meaningful contribution from the team's offensive stars, center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh. They batted .067 and .133, respectively, forcing the rest of the lineup to pick up much of the offensive slack. Early-season rust is not much to worry about, though, especially when starter Luis Castillo is set to take the hill like he is on Monday. The Mariners are unlikely to need much run support to get things done behind one of the most underrated arms in baseball.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (+166)
  • Mariners +1.5 (-189)

Money line

  • Yankees -103
  • Mariners -108

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-109)
  • Under 7.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • In addition to winning outright, the Yankees covered in all three of their games.
  • Unsurprisingly, the under cashed in two of those contests.
  • The Mariners are an even 2-2 ATS.
  • The over had a strong showing in Seattle's opening series, cashing in three of four contests.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.
  • Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.
  • Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Seattle Mariners

  • JP Crawford, SS - Out.
  • Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B - Out.
  • Bryce Miller, SP - Out.
  • Carlos Vargas, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction and Pick

New York's bullpen has been excellent to start the year, and with a day of rest, they are likely a large factor in making this line so close. However, it is hard to pick against Castillo on his home turf, especially when the Mariners are swinging as well as they are. The under is worth a look, but the best pick on the board is taking Seattle to win behind a solid start to Castillo's season.

New York YankeesSeattle Mariners
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 29: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks protects the ball from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center on March 29, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)
NBAKnicks Look-Ahead: Urgency Needed As Celtics Surge Ahead In StandingsMatt Dolloff
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Clay Holmes #35 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images)
NBANew York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket as Precious Achiuwa #5 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2024 in New York City. The Pelicans won 115-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NBAKnicks fall apart in middle quarters as Pelicans snap win streakMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect