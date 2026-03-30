New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Mets will look to get back in the win column as they battle the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night at 7:45 p.m. EST.

The Mets are 2-1 and second in the NL East Division. They just took two out of three at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first game of the series was a high-scoring 11-7 victory. In that game, the offense scored early and late, and hits were coming from top to bottom in the lineup. Game 2 was an extra-inning, 4-2 victory. No one scored until extra innings and New York came back twice for the win. In Game 3, the Mets came back twice again, but lost in extra innings 4-3.

The Cardinals are 2-1 and second in the NL Central Division. They just took two out of three at home against the Tampa Rays. All three games were high-scoring and competitive. In Game 1, the Cards were down 7-1, scored eight runs in the sixth inning, and won 9-7. In Game 2, St. Louis blew a 4-0 lead in the ninth, but still found a way to win in extra innings. In the finale, the Rays were frustrated by then and had three run rallies throughout the game. The Cardinals still hit well, but lost 11-7.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+113)

Cardinals +1.5 (-127)

Money line

Mets -143

Cardinals +131

Total

OVER 9 (+103)

UNDER 9 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Mets' last six games.

NY Mets are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against St. Louis.

NY Mets are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of St. Louis' last six games.

St. Louis is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of St. Louis' last six games against the NY Mets.

Mets vs Cardinals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Mike Tauchman, RF - Out

Grae Kessinger, 3B - Out

St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar, LF - 60-day il

Mets vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

New York is tied for fourth in runs, 11th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. Luis Robert Jr. leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBI's. This will be the Mets' first road trip of the season and some of their star players like Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette will look to get their bats going.

On the mound for the Mets is Clay Holmes. Last season, he was 12-8, with a 3.53 ERA. The wins and era were top 21 in the MLB rankings. Last season, he faced the Mets twice, and both outings were quality starts. The Mets won both games.

St. Louis is tied for fourth in runs, fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. Nolan Gorman leads the team in home runs and RBI's. The Cardinals will look to keep the bats going, but also tighten up that pitching as well because the staff did have some bad innings in every game of their last series.

On the mound for the Cardinals is Kyle Leahy. Last season, he was 4-2, with a 3.07 ERA. He's a relief pitcher for the team and will look to set the tone with a couple of good innings.

Best Bet: Mets money line