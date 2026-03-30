New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's the NHL regular season, but it feels like the playoffs already. New York and Pittsburgh carry tenuous postseason hopes into Monday's tilt between the 42-27-5 Islanders and 36-21-16 Penguins at 7 p.m. EST.

Sportsbooks have taken notice of the Islanders' four straight wins over the Penguins at UBS Arena, making it easier to put modest odds on the visiting Pens to win a clash of two Metropolitan Division rivals separated by only a point. New York comes off a 5-2 defeat of Florida in which five Isles scored goals in a landmark second period. The Pens, after falling to Dallas in a 6-3 win for the Stars, hope to spoil the final contest of a five-game Isles home stand.

The NHL's Eastern Conference standings must be seen to be believed. With fewer than 10 games to go for many clubs, seven contenders for playoff seeds are within six points of one another. A case can be made that only Carolina can safely coast with its big division lead. Meanwhile, should the Isles conquer the Pens in a fifth straight home game, they could boast a regular-season record in the NHL's top-10 by Tuesday.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+216)

Penguins +1.5 (-135)

Money line

Islanders -118

Penguins +113

Total

Over 6 (-113)

Under 6 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has earned seven points from its last four road contests.

Betting totals have gone over in nine of the prior 11 encounters.

The Islanders have won four straight meetings at UBS Arena.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo is out with a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is out for the season with a knee injury.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Right winger Kyle Palmieri is out for the season with a knee injury.

Left winger Pierre Engvall is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Center Evgeni Malkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Center Sidney Crosby is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Center Blake Lizotte is out with an upper-body injury.

Center Filip Hallander is out with a leg injury.

New York Islanders vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

There's been a big difference between the Islanders and Penguins injury reports. The Penguins' injury report has been the one with superstars on it, while the Islanders have dealt with depth issues. Sidney Crosby has gingerly worked his way back into Steel City's lineup following his pratfall in Milan. Penguins sniper Evgeni Malkin, Sid the Kid's long-time teammate, missed out on games last week. No wonder Pittsburgh went from a playoff shoo-in to a needy club so quickly.

New York netminder Ilya Sorokin's bounce-back spring is boosting the Islanders' playoff push even more than centerman Bo Horvat's goalscoring. Sorokin is once again considered one of the world's best goalies after taking blame for subpar performances late in 2025. NHL.com's fantasy-metrics department reported last Friday that the Islanders backstop rules the roost in “elite advanced stats” such as high-danger saves, pacing the league shutouts and save percentage among all goaltenders "who have played at least 40 games” this season.