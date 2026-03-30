John Harbaugh Teases Giants Reunion With Odell Beckham

Could a Giants legend make a return? A reunion between the Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. could be in the works. John Harbaugh spoke to the media from the League Meetings on Monday, and left the door open for the team to sign the former star WR.

“You look at every option, right? And, if Odell is an option, then we’ll be looking at him, for sure,” Harbaugh said to a crowd of reporters. “He and I do talk, and we do text, and we maintain a really great relationship. He’s one of my very favorite people in the world. So, it’s not like you don’t talk to guys about things like that, and certainly we have.

Odell Beckham Jr Back To The Giants?

Beckham played for the Giants from 2014 to 2018. They drafted him with the 12th overall pick in 2014, and he immediately made a big impact for the Giants. He amassed 5,476 yards and 44 TDs over those 5 seasons. Beckham also made 3 Pro-Bowls and won Rookie of the Year. He is currently second all-time in yards for the Giants in Franchise History for yards, behind only Amani Toomer.

He signed a 5-year extension with the team in 2018, but a year later, the relationship had broken down to the point where the Giants traded him to the Browns.

Since then, he has hopped around between a few teams. Notably, he was with John Harbaugh in Baltimore for the 2023 season. He then spent 2024 with the Dolphins and did not play in 2025.

Beckham is not the player he once was. He had more yards in his last season with the Giants (1052) than he has combined since 2021 (925). But it can't hurt to have another weapon out there.