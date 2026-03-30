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$1,000 Buzzer Beater

Starting April 6th! “The 1,000 Buzzer Beater on Fox Sports Radio New Jersey” invites you to take your best shot at winning cash!  We’re giving you the chance at winning $1,000 five times…

Diana Beasley
In partnership with
Magyar Bank
Magyar Bank

Starting April 6th!

“The 1,000 Buzzer Beater on Fox Sports Radio New Jersey” invites you to take your best shot at winning cash!  We’re giving you the chance at winning $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm.

Once you hear that hours code word, you’ve got 25 minutes to get in the game:

Stay close to your phone because after the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’ve won $1,000!  But remember, you need to be in it…. to win it!  Play “The 1,000 Buzzer Beater on Fox Sports Radio New Jersey” for your shot at free money!

* ‎This is a multi-market contest*

Sponsored by Magyar Bank

Magyar Bank logo.

CONTEST RULES

Cash Contest
Diana BeasleyEditor
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