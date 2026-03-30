5 Must-Know Scott Stevens Facts

When fans think of hockey greatness on defense, names like Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey come to mind, and for good reason. Both have provided some of the most eye-popping offensive moments in National Hockey League history thanks to their incredible offensive capabilities. But for fans who prefer bone-crunching hits and high-level defensive play, Scott Stevens might be higher on the GOAT list than anyone else.

The longtime New Jersey Devils blue liner and captain was one of the most recognizable players of his era, making a name for himself through a combination of defensive intelligence, physicality, and versatility. This article will highlight Stevens' biggest achievements throughout his celebrated career.

Legendary Durability

A classic saying across all sports says that a player's best ability is his availability. Stevens embodied that mantra through his ability to stay on the ice. Throughout 22 years, the defenseman played more than 70 games in 18 of them. Three times, he managed to make it through a season without missing a single contest, an especially impressive achievement when considering Stevens' habit of playing a heavy minutes load in almost every game he appeared in. Fans do not see that type of toughness every day, especially in the modern NHL, endearing Stevens to fans old and new.

A Multifaceted Player

While Stevens was obviously a defenseman first, he quickly developed into a solid offensive contributor as well. He is one of 14 defensemen in NHL history to notch more than 900 points in his career, putting him in the elite company of Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, and Paul Coffey. Notably, Stevens managed to pour in more than 70 points in a season twice in his career, one of which came in 1993, when he led the NHL in plus-minus. Stevens was one of the few players in hockey history who could consistently shut down opposing offenses while creating his own.

All-Star Appearances Everywhere

While Stevens is known for his career in New Jersey, his time as an All-Star far preceded his landing in the Garden State. The defenseman became an All-Star in his third year in the NHL as a Washington Capital, and he received the award once more with Washington in 1988. While Stevens was selected to the game in his lone year on the St. Louis Blues, the bulk of his All-Star work came with the Devils. Stevens made the All-Star team a whopping 13 times, including 10 times with New Jersey, ensconcing himself as a Devils legend for eternity.

A Postseason to Remember

Stevens' play to lead the Devils to a 1999-00 Stanley Cup victory was one of the finest stretches of play throughout his entire career. On the scoring end, he piled on 11 points, second amongst all defensemen that season. One of those points came in the form of a goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup against the Dallas Stars, which would end up being the game-winner.

Defensively, Stevens was a critical piece of a historically good group. The Devils only allowed 1.70 goals per game throughout their postseason run, showcasing New Jersey's dominance on their run to capturing the cup. Without Stevens, none of it would have been possible.

Championship Mettle

Fairly or unfairly, players across all sports are often judged by their ability to win the greatest prize of them all: a championship in their chosen game. If one were unwise enough to judge Stevens on that criterion, he would pass with flying colors. Aside from the aforementioned title run in the 1999-00 season, the defenseman got to experience the highest team achievement in hockey two more times, once in the 1995-96 campaign and one final time in the 2002-03 season.

The fact that Stevens remained an integral part of each title run shows how important he is to New Jersey hockey. Those three Stanley Cups are the only ones that the Devils have been able to capture, forever linking Stevens' play with the three best years of hockey that New Jersey has ever experienced.

An Unmatched Career

It is hard to describe Stevens' impact on and off the ice. As one of the greatest defenders to ever lace up skates, he epitomized toughness and grit, often providing a much-needed hit to swing momentum back in New Jersey's favor. His ability to pivot from dealing out a knockout blow to making a beautiful pass or punch in a crucial goal showed that Stevens was not just a defender, but the heartbeat of a championship-caliber Devils franchise that could do whatever the moment called for.