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New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

Following a 7-0 romp to open the 2026 campaign, the Yankees look to keep their bats rolling when they face the Giants in Game 2 on Friday afternoon. First pitch…

Laura Bernheim
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strike out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Following a 7-0 romp to open the 2026 campaign, the Yankees look to keep their bats rolling when they face the Giants in Game 2 on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m. EST at Oracle Park, with the interleague matchup airing on ESPN Unlimited.

New York (1-0) opened the season with a 7-0 romp on Wednesday, fueled by stellar pitching and a two-run triple from Trent Grisham. The lineup generally produced up and down the order, aside from a rare 0-for-5, four-strikeout performance from reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. 

The Yankees captain will look to rebound on Friday against a favorable matchup; Judge is 3-for-8 lifetime against Giants starter Robbie Ray, with all three hits leaving the yard and pulling in a total of 5 RBIs.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler takes the mound for New York, looking to build on a promising rookie campaign where he posted a 4-3 record and a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts.

San Francisco (0-1) hopes to find its offense after managing just three singles and going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position during manager Tony Vitello's debut. 

The Giants hope veteran starter Ray can play stopper. The left-hander compiled an 11-8 record and a 3.65 ERA over 32 starts last season.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (+137)
  • Giants +1.5 (-147)

Money line

  • Yankees -124
  • Giants +116

Total

  • Over 8 (-100)
  • Under 8 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Dating back to last season, the Yankees have won 15 of their last 20 games.
  • The Giants have won four of their last six games at home.
  • The total has gone under in 12 of the last 18 Yankees games.
  • The Giants are 0-7 in their last seven meetings with the Yankees in San Francisco.
  • The Yankees have won 11 of the last 14 matchups against the Giants.
  • The over has hit in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Yankees vs Giants Injury Reports

Yankees

  • Anthony Volpe, SS — Out (shoulder).
  • Gerrit Cole, SP — Out (elbow).
  • Carlos Rodon, SP — Out (elbow).
  • Clarke Schmidt, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Giants

  • Hayden Birdsong, RP —60-day IL (forearm).
  • Parks Harber, 3B — Out (hamstring).
  • Sam Hentges, RP — Day to day (shoulder/knee).
  • Reiver Sanmartin, RP — Out (quad).
  • Joel Peguero, RP — Day to day (hamstring).
  • Rowan Wick, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Jason Foley, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).
  • Randy Rodriguez, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"I'm not going to buy too much into Schlittler's 2.96 ERA last season. A 3.74 WHIP and a 1.219 WHIP hint toward some potential regression in his second year in the Majors. If the Giants' offense can wake up against Schlittler, I expect a closer game on Friday. I'll back the Giants as home underdogs to even up the interleague series." — Iain MacMillan, Sports Illustrated

"This Giants team has the talent to make the playoffs if they can stay healthy. Giants pitcher Ray knows New York because of his time with the Blue Jays and has issued a decent 3.97 career ERA against the Yankees. Ray was dominant in string training, conceding just three runs in 19.2 innings of work. Ray has earned a 12-7 record in his career in March and April. Go with the Giants to win Game Two." — Adam Rauzino, Winners and Whiners

Best Bet: Yankees money line

The Yankees showed their lineup depth in Wednesday's 7-0 victory, generating early offense despite Judge's 0-for-5 day. He draws a better matchup Friday against Ray, whom Judge has three home runs against. Given San Francisco's poor offensive debut in producing just three hits on Wednesday, Schlittler likely has a little room to weather any jitters or early-season inconsistencies.

New York YankeesSan Francisco Giants
Laura BernheimWriter
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